Highlights and runs: Houston Astros 6-3 Kansas City Royals in MLB 2021

Goals and runs
Game over!
The victory went to Ryan Pressly (5-1), while the loss went to Wade Davis (0-3); Cristian Javier earned the save.
|
Team
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
R
|
H
|
E
|Astros
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|10
|0
|Royals
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0
Houston Astros beat Kansas City Royals 6-3.
The inning ends, and Astros get an important lead; they are three outs away from victory.
Carlos Correa hits a line single to right field.
Even so, the locals continue to win against the Houston Astros.
Playball!
What's next for Kansas City?
What's next for the Houston?
Adalberto Mondesí, close to returning
Kansas City Royals Leaders in 2021
R: Whit Merrifield with 65.
HR: Salvador Pérez with 30.
RBI: Salvador Pérez with 77.
SB: Whit Merrifield with 34.
Houston Astros leaders in 2021
R: José Altuve with 84.
HR: José Altuve with 25.
RBI: Yordan Álvarez with 77.
SB: Myles Straw with 17.
Royals' home run that won the game
Doz takes the lead right back!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/MZQENnnFhs— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 19, 2021
Kansas City Royals batting ninth confirmed
Houston Astros batting ninth confirmed
Kansas City Royals | Starting pitcher
Houston Astros | Starting pitcher
Kansas City Royals present
Houston Astros present
What happened yesterday between the Astros and Royals?
The winning pitcher was Domingo Tapia (1-0), while Blake Taylor (2-4) was the loser; Scott Barlow (7) earned the save.
Hunter Dozier was one of the stars of the game, as he hit the two-run homer in the seventh that defined the score.
Houston and Kansas City clinch another series
In the first three games, Kansas City won, so Houston will try to avoid a 4-0 sweep.