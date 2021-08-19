Highlights and runs: Houston Astros 6-3 Kansas City Royals in MLB 2021
(Image: VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

7:48 PM5 days ago

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM

Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport.
7:40 PM5 days ago

Goals and runs

6:36 PM5 days ago

Game over!

Houston Astros came from behind to overcome Kansas City, and with it won the last game of the series, which was 3-1 in favor of the Royals.

The victory went to Ryan Pressly (5-1), while the loss went to Wade Davis (0-3); Cristian Javier earned the save.

Team
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
R
H
E
Astros 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 3 6 10 0
Royals 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 0
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
(Foto: Getty)
(Foto: Getty)
6:00 PM5 days ago

End | 10 - Down

Jarrod Dyson and Whit Merrifield are overpowered, and so the final outs of the game fall.

Houston Astros beat Kansas City Royals 6-3.

5:56 PM5 days ago

10 | Down

Michael A. Taylor hits a pop fly out; Hunter Dozier continues at second base.
5:56 PM5 days ago

10 | Down

Houston Astros change pitchers: Christian Javier comes in for Ryan Pressly.
5:51 PM5 days ago

End | 10 - Up

Taylor Jones hits a sacrifice fly; there is a double play after striking him and Hunter Dozie out, but Carlos Correa scores.

The inning ends, and Astros get an important lead; they are three outs away from victory.

5:49 PM5 days ago

10 | Up

Jake Meyers hits a fly ball that is caught at second base; no one moves, and the first out of the inning falls.
5:49 PM5 days ago

10 | Up

Chas McCormick grounds out; Yordan Alvarez scores Houston Astros' fifth run and a full house continues.
5:49 PM5 days ago

10 | Up

Aledmys Díaz hits a line drive single; Yuli Gurriel scores and Astros continue with a full house and are already winning.
5:37 PM5 days ago

10 | Up

With no outs, Houston Astros have a full house: by rule, Yuli Gurriel started at second; Yordan Álvarez singled, and Carlos Correa got a ground ball.
5:36 PM5 days ago

10 | Up

Kansas City Royals change their pitcher again: Wade Davis enters.
5:28 PM5 days ago

End | 9 - Down

Hanser Alberto hits a ground ball for an out, ending the inning. After nine complete innings, the Astros and Royals are tied at three runs, so there will be extra innings. 
5:25 PM5 days ago

9 | Down

Andrew Benintendi hit a pop fly out to center field, but Hunter Dozier singled with a roller to first base, and Carlos Santana advanced to third.
5:25 PM5 days ago

9 | Down

Salvado Perez is ruled out after hitting a line out to second base, while Carlos Santana hits a line single to right field.
5:21 PM5 days ago

End | 9 - Up

Jose Altuve and Juli Gurriel are also dominated after hitting a grounder and a line drive, respectively. The ninth at-bat ends for the Astros; Royals have a chance to win.
5:12 PM5 days ago

9 | Up

Kansas City Royals change pitchers: Josh Staumont replaces Richard Lovelady.
5:12 PM5 days ago

9 | Up

Michael Brantley hits a grounder to second base, giving the Astros the first out of the inning.
5:10 PM5 days ago

End | 8 - Down

Nicky López also struck out; the penultimate inning ended, and everything remained tied at three runs.
5:08 PM5 days ago

8 | Down

Whit Merrifield strikes out; that's two for Ryne Stanek.
5:08 PM5 days ago

8 | Down

Jarrod Dyson pops out to first base after a line single to center field.
4:57 PM5 days ago

8 | Down

Michael A. Talylor strikes out via the strikeout.
4:57 PM5 days ago

8 | Down

Houston Astros trade their pitcher: Ryne Stanek trades for Phil Maton.
4:52 PM5 days ago

End | 8 - Up

Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers are overpowered after hitting grounders to first base, and Jason Castro is picked off via the strikeout.
4:45 PM5 days ago

8 | Up

Kansas City Royals change their pitcher: Richard Lovelady comes in for Joel Payamps.
4:45 PM5 days ago

End | 7 - Down

Ryan O'Hearn hits a fly out to left field, ending the seventh inning of the game, which is still tied.
4:41 PM5 days ago

7 | Down

Hunter Dozier grounded out to first on a base on balls.
4:40 PM5 days ago

7 | Down

Carlos Santana, with a grounder, and Andrew Benintendi, with a grounder, are dominated.
4:38 PM5 days ago

End | 7 - Up

Aledmys Díaz hits a pop fly out, ending the seventh inning for Houston
4:38 PM5 days ago

7 | Up

Carlos Correa receives a base on balls; Yordan Álvarez moves to second.
4:38 PM5 days ago

7 | Up

Yordan Álvarez grounded out, but Jose Altuve was tagged out at home as he tried to score..
4:33 PM5 days ago

7 | Up

Yuli Gurriel hits a one-out roller, giving the Astros the first out of the inning.
4:33 PM5 days ago

7 | Up

Jose Altuve hits a line drive double to right field. And then goes to third base after an uncontrolled throw.
4:32 PM5 days ago

7 | Up

Again, Kansas City Royals change their pitcher: Joel Payamps relieves Domingo Tapia.
4:15 PM6 days ago

End | 6 - Up

Michael Brantley hit a one-out roller to first base, ending the fifth inning for the Houston Astros, who had already evened the score.
4:10 PM6 days ago

6 | Up

Jake Meyers hit a one-out roller; Chas McCormick advanced to third base.
4:05 PM6 days ago

6 | Up

Kansas City Royals change pitchers: Domingo Tapia relieves Mike Minor.
4:00 PM6 days ago

6 | Up

Chas McCormick hits a line drive double to left field; Aledmys Diaz scores to tie the game.
3:55 PM6 days ago

6 | Up

Aledmys Díaz connects on a line drive double to right field; Carlos Correa scores for Houston Astros.
3:50 PM6 days ago

6 | Up

Yordan Álvarez hits a grounder to third base; it's the Astros' first out.

Carlos Correa hits a line single to right field.

3:45 PM6 days ago

End | 5 - Down

Jarrod Dyson tries to steal a base, and ends up getting picked off to give the Royals the third out of the inning. After five complete, the Astros are still losing.
3:40 PM6 days ago

End | 5 - Up

In a row, Jacob Wilson, Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel are overpowered; the fifth at-bat for the Houston Astros ends quickly.
3:35 PM6 days ago

End | 4 - Down

The fourth inning ends, and Kansas City makes no runs, but remains up by two.
3:30 PM6 days ago

End | 4 - Up

Jason Castro hits a grounder to second base, which is grounded out; ends the fourth inning for Houston.
3:25 PM6 days ago

4 | Up

Jake Meyers is ruled out on a strikeout; that's four for Mike Minor.
3:20 PM6 days ago

4 | Up

Chas McCormick hit a grounder to third and moved to first; Aledmys Díaz grounded out to second and Carlos Correa scored. Astros shorten the lead on the scoreboard.
3:15 PM6 days ago

4 | Up

Aledmys Díaz hits a line single to left field; Carlos Correa advances to third base.
3:10 PM6 days ago

4 | Up

Carlos Correa connects on a line drive double to left field; Houston looks to answer.
3:05 PM6 days ago

End | 3 - Down

Salvador Pérez is the third player struck out by Luis García; the third inning ends, and Royals increase their lead on the board.
3:00 PM6 days ago

3 | Down

Nicky López hits a two-run homer, so Kansas City Royals already leads 0-3.
2:55 PM6 days ago

3 | Down

Jarrod Dyson, with a pop up, and Whit Merrifield, with a grounder, are overpowered; Kansas City already has two outs in this inning.
2:50 PM6 days ago

3 | Down

Cam Gallagher was hit by a ground ball, so he advanced to first base, then to second on an uncontrolled throw.
2:45 PM6 days ago

End | 3 - Up

Jose Altuve, Yuli Gurriel and Yordan Álvarez hit grounders, quickly ending the third at-bat for the Houston Astros.
2:40 PM6 days ago

End | 2 - Down

In a row, Kansas City Royals hitters are dominated: Andrew Benintendi after an outfield grounder to short, while Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn are the first strikeouts of the afternoon by Luis Garcia.

Even so, the locals continue to win against the Houston Astros.

2:35 PM6 days ago

End | 2 - Up

Jacob Wilson strikes out, ending the second inning for the Houston Astros.
2:30 PM6 days ago

2 | Up

Jason Castro is hit after a pitch, so he advances to first base; Jake Meyers advances to second.
2:25 PM6 days ago

2 | Up

Jake Meyers singled to first base after connecting on a grounder to third.
2:20 PM6 days ago

2 | Up

Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz and Chas McCormick are the first strikeouts of the afternoon for Mike Minor.
2:15 PM6 days ago

End | 1 - Down

Carlos Santana hits a fly out, ending the first inning of the game. Kansas City is already beating Astros.
2:10 PM6 days ago

1 | Down

Salvador Pérez hits a fly out to center field; Whit Merrifield scores the first run to put the Kansas City Royals ahead.
2:05 PM6 days ago

1 | Down

Nicky Lopez hits a sacrifice bunt; Kansas City Royals' first out falls, but Whit Merrifield advances to second base.
2:00 PM6 days ago

1 | Down

Whit Merrifield hits a line drive single to right field.
1:55 PM6 days ago

End | 1 - Up

Carlos Correa hits a fly out to right field, ending the first at-bat for the Houston Astros.
1:50 PM6 days ago

1 | Up

Yordan Alvarez hits a single after a line drive to right field.
1:45 PM6 days ago

1 | Up

The first outs for the Houston Astros fall quickly: Jose Altuve, with a pop fly to second base, and Yuli Gurriel, with a line drive to first base, are overpowered.
1:40 PM6 days ago

Playball!

Mike Minor, of the Kansas City Royals, on the mound; Jose Altuve, of the Houston Astros, at bat.
1:35 PM6 days ago

What's next for Kansas City?

Meanwhile, the Royals will also begin a three-game series tomorrow, but on the road against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
1:30 PM6 days ago

What's next for the Houston?

After today's game, the Astros will return home tomorrow to begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park.
1:25 PM6 days ago

Adalberto Mondesí, close to returning

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesí will begin a rehab assignment with Omaha in Triple-A tonight after a stint with an injury.
1:20 PM6 days ago

Kansas City Royals Leaders in 2021

AVG: Nicky Lopez at .277.

R: Whit Merrifield with 65.

HR: Salvador Pérez with 30.

RBI: Salvador Pérez with 77.

SB: Whit Merrifield with 34.

1:15 PM6 days ago

Houston Astros leaders in 2021

AVG: Michael Brantley with .325.

R: José Altuve with 84.

HR: José Altuve with 25.

RBI: Yordan Álvarez with 77.

SB: Myles Straw with 17.

1:10 PM6 days ago

Royals' home run that won the game

Last night, with this home run by Hunter Dozier, Kansas City defeated Houston 3-2. 
1:05 PM6 days ago

Kansas City Royals batting ninth confirmed

Whit Merrifield (2B), Nicky López (SS), Salvador Pérez (DH), Carlos Santana (1B), Andrew Benintendi (LF), Hunter Dozier (LF), Ryan O'Hearn (RF), Cam Gallagher (C) y Jarrod Dyson (CF).
1:00 PM6 days ago

Houston Astros batting ninth confirmed

José Altuve (2B), Yuli Gurriel (1B), Yordan Álvarez (DH), Carlos Correa (SS), Aledmys Díaz (LF), Chas McCormick (RF), Jake Meyers (CF), Jason Castro (C) and Jacob Wilson (3B).
12:55 PM6 days ago

Tune in here Houston Astros vs Kansas City Royals Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Houston Astros vs Kansas City Royals live, as well as the latest information from Kauffman Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the game.
12:50 PM6 days ago

How to watch Houston Astros vs Kansas City Royals Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Houston Astros vs Kansas City Royals live on TV, your options is: ATT SportsNet, Bally Sports KC and MLBN.

If you want to directly stream it: MLB app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:45 PM6 days ago

Kansas City Royals | Starting pitcher

Mike Minor will start his 26th game of the season; he has eight wins and 11 losses. He has a 5.35 ERA, 136.1 innings pitched and 135 strikeouts.
12:40 PM6 days ago

Houston Astros | Starting pitcher

Luis Garcia will make his 21st start, but it will be his 23rd of the season; his record is 9-6. His ERA is 3.30, he has pitched 111.2 innings and has struck out 134 batters.
12:35 PM6 days ago

Kansas City Royals present

With 52 wins and 67 losses, he is in fifth and last place in the NL Central Division; his ERA is .437. His record in his last ten games is 5-5.
12:30 PM6 days ago

Houston Astros present

In the National League Western Conference, they are in first place with 70 wins and 50 losses, for which their efficiency is .583. In their last ten games, they are 5-5.
12:25 PM6 days ago

What happened yesterday between the Astros and Royals?

On Wednesday night, in their third game of the series, which was quite even, Houston lost 2-3 to Kansas City.

The winning pitcher was Domingo Tapia (1-0), while Blake Taylor (2-4) was the loser; Scott Barlow (7) earned the save. 

Hunter Dozier was one of the stars of the game, as he hit the two-run homer in the seventh that defined the score.

12:20 PM6 days ago

Houston and Kansas City clinch another series

In Missouri on Thursday afternoon, the Astros and Royals will play their fourth and final game of their first series against each other in the 2021 MLB regular season.
In the first three games, Kansas City won, so Houston will try to avoid a 4-0 sweep.
12:15 PM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 MLB regular season game: Houston Astros vs Kansas City Royals Live Updates!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo