Highlights: Padres 2-5 Dodgers in MLB 2021

Highlights
Victory for Dodgers
Game over! Dodgers beat Los Padres in the first game of the series at Petco Park.
9 Down
Base on ball for San Diego, two men on first and second base and two outs on the board.
9 Down
Kenley Jansen comes in to close for Dodgers, Myers grounds out to second base. Two out for San Diego
9 Up
Hill leaves Dodgers with no more runs in this game
8 Down
Treinen gets third strikeout for San Diego, Padres to go to ninth looking for tie
8 Down
Base on ball for Fernando Tatis in the bottom of the eighth with 2 outs for Padres
8 Down
Knebel takes the mound to close out the bottom of the eighth for the Dodgers. Home run by Profar, Myer also scores and puts the first two on for San Diego.
8 Up
Muncy enters with the fifth for Dodgers. The top of the eighth inning ends
8 Up
Base on ball for Will Smith
8 Up
Justin Turner bunts but gets the out, Trea Turner rushes in and gets the fourth for Dodgers.
8 Up
Trea Turner steals base and goes all the way to third. Justin Turner comes to bat with no outs on the count. Knehr is San Diego's relief pitcher for this chapter.
7 Down
Alex Viesa opens the seventh in Dodgers pitching and quickly concludes the bottom of the seventh. The Padres have gone scoreless
7 Up
Bellinger is overpowered and gets the second out with Dodgers with two men on the bases. Beaty will come in to batov's box.
7 Up
Pollock single drives in two more for Dodgers on spikes by Seager and Justin Turner
7 Up
Machado returns to the field. Daniel Hudson is the new pitching reinforcement for San Diego
7 Up
Camarena does not finish the inning and is removed as well as Machado, the latter after hurting his left arm trying to catch on the clay.
7 Up
Camarena takes the mound for San Diego and Turner and Seager get doubles at first and second
6 Down
Bickford makes a perfect relay and does not allow Machado to damage the scoreboard.
6 Down
It hasn't been a good night for Fernando Tatis Jr, who once again goes scoreless. Machado will come to the opportunity with two outs.
6 Down
It was all for Urías. The Dodgers mound is taken by Bickford who allows contact from Pham but Taylor saves it and there is an out. Tatis comes to the batter's box
6 Alta
It looked like Turner would connect on an unstoppable but Fraizer gets a nice at-bat. Crismartt quickly dispatches Muncy and Justin Turner to end the top of the sixth.
5 Down
Kim Ha-seong is the second out for San Diego and Adam Friezer connects but Bellinger catches him and San Diego still doesn't get its first run.
5 Down
Wil Myers also gets on first base for Urias gift
5 Up
Urias throws out Nola and Hosmer gets his revenge with a solo blast to second base
5 Up
Bellinger goes hitless again and that's 3 outs for Los Angeles. Bottom of the fifth inning
5 Up
Crismatt is the Padres' new pitcher in this fifth inning and scores Taylor with the first out. Pollock walks with the second out.
4 Down
Tatis Jr. strikes out for the second time and AJ Pollock makes an incredible catch in left field just as the ball was going for Machado's home run.
4 Down
Urias gives base on ball to Tommy Pham, Tatis Jr. will come to bat
4 Up
Pagan already gets four outs via strikeout, Turner, Smith and Seager get nothing for Dodgers
3 Down
Julio Urias concedes no bases and no hits and the Padres' turn on offense ends early.
3 Up
Pagán contains well the Angelino batting and they go into the third with no runs scored
3 Up
Emilio Pagan is the Dodgers' third pitcher and they strike out Urias in his first at-bat.
2 Down
Bellinger catches Hosmer's hit and leaves in the second episode of the night.
2 Down
Urias' pitching continues to pay off: Cronenworth and Nola left with no connectors and two outs in a row.
2 Up
Johnson awards base on ball to Corey Seager. Johnson has already been replaced by Austin Adams
2 Up
HOMERUN! Will Smith hits the first home run to center field and leads Dodgers with a run.
1 Down
Urias! With a great pitching round, the Mexican quickly burns Machado, ending the first inning.
1 Down
Tommy Pham is San Diego's first at bat but is quickly dismissed, Tatis Jr. comes to the box, who falls into Urias' trap and gets the second out.
1 Up
Trea Turner, Muncy and Justin Turner finished the Dodgers' first at-bats, but none of them hit a hit and they were sent off with strikeouts.
PLAYBALL
Johnson opens his pitching in front of Turner to begin the game
Almost ready
Stay tuned, we are just a few minutes away from the start of playball at Petco Park and the beginning of a very exciting series.
Tribute to Kobe
The Dodgers team shared a photo in commemoration of Kobe Bryant, who would have turned 43 today. The players posed in the photo with the 8 and 24 jerseys, numbers worn by the late basketball player.
Bye, Larry
The Padres fired their pitching coach Larry Rothschild in the previous series, but just yesterday issued the following statement
Arrival of Urias
Urias is the opener
Julio Urías was absent from the 10-day roster due to a calf injury. The Sinaloa native will return today as Dodgers' starter when he is fully recovered and this is how he arrived at Petco Park.
San Diego updates
Prior to tonight's game, the Padres optioned RHP Miguel Diaz to Triple-A El Paso and recalled LHP Daniel Camarena from El Paso.
Mookie is close to returning
Betts hit a pair of home runs in his simulated game yesterday; Roberts still hopes to have him activated Thursday. Kershaw threw a 20-pitch bullpen session, and Roberts said "the delivery seemed fluid." The next progression is to add breaking balls in a bullpen.
Padres' starting lineup
Pham
Tatis Jr
Machado
Croneworth
Nola
Hosmer
Myers
Kim
Johnson
Ddodgers' lineup
Trea Turner
Max Muncy
Justin Turner
Will Smith
Corey Seager
Chris Taylor
AJ Pollock
Cody Bellinger
Julio Urías
We're back
We are already at Petco Park. Dodgers want to get closer to San Francisco and dominate again as they did against Mets, San Diego wants to revive after their dark step in recent weeks and will seek to regain confidence against the team from Los Angeles.
This is the start time of the game Padres vs Dodgers of 24th August 2021 in several countries:
USA (ET): 22:10 PM
Mexico: 22:10 PM
San Diego says goodbye
The San Diego Padres, reeling in their quest to make the playoffs this season, fired their decorated pitching coach, Larry Rothschild, on Monday.
Rothschild, 67, was in his second year with the Padres and spent the previous 18 years as a pitching coach for the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs.
Padres
The San Diego Padres have struggled at the end of the season, they have lost nine of their last 11 games and with that they are out of postseason positions, so they need to tighten the pace, for now San Diego is one game behind Cincinnati in the race for the second wild card in the National League. The Padres have in their favor the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. after his absence due to injury.
Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a great series against the New York Mets in which they won three of their four meetings and moved within a game and a half of San Francisco, with whom they compete for the National League West division. The Dodgers lost their last game to the Mets 7-2.
The Angelinos could get Mexican Julio Urias back to open the series against the Padres.
Petco Park
The matchup between the Padres and Dodgers will take place at Petco Park in San Diego. Petco Park is an open space stadium in downtown San Diego, California, United States. The stadium opened in 2004, replacing Qualcomm Stadium as the home of the San Diego Padres Major League Baseball team. Prior to that, the Padres shared Qualcomm Stadium with the NFL's San Diego Chargers. The stadium is named after animal supply retailer PETCO, which is based in San Diego and pays for the naming rights. Since the retail company has its name capitalized, writing "Petco Park" is incorrect. It has a capacity of 42445 attendees
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 MLB match: Padres vs Dodgers Live Updates!
My name is Alejandra and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL