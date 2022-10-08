2022 American League Wild Card Series: Castillo overpowers Blue Jays as Mariners take Game 1

The Seattle Mariners made their first playoff game in 21 years count as they rode the right arm of Luis Castillo to a 4-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of their American League Wild Card series at Rogers Centre.

Scattering just six singles over 7 1/3 innings, the 29-year old showed why Seattle gave up four highly-rated prospects to Cincinnati, striking out five while walking none.

Cal Raleigh homered as part of the Mariners' three-run first inning, Eugenio Suarez collected two hits and two RBI and Julio Rodriguez, the likely AL Rookie of the Year, scored twice.

Mariners jump on Manoah early

Alek Manoah got the start for Toronto and was in immediate trouble, hitting Rodriguez with the fourth pitch of the game. He advanced to second on a groundout by Ty France and came home on Suarez' double.

Raleigh took a 3-2 fastball over the right field wall and into the bullpen to make it 3-0. He became the first player in franchise history to homer in his first career postseason at-bat.

"Cal's been on fire, not so much with his hits but homers", said manager Scott Servais.

Almost the identical sequence occurred in the top of the fifth as Manoah plunked Rodriguez for a second time, France singled him to third and he scored on a grounder by Suarez.

"They beat me on my mistakes", he said after allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings in his playoff debut.

Castillo silences potent Toronto lineup

Castillo allowed back-to-back two-out singles to George Springer and Bo Bichette before getting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to fly out.

In the bottom fifth, Whit Merrifield and Springer reached on singles, but Castillo induced an inning-ending groundout from Bichette.

The right-hander turned away from home plate and pumped his fist after fanning designated hitter Danny Jansen to end the seventh, his third straight strikeout.

"It was very good going out there and having that lead", he said through a translator. "That gives me that little extra energy when I go on the mound."

His teammates were in awe with Raleigh calling him "awesome" and Suarez stating he was "unbelievable".

"Wow", Servais said. "Some kind of performance by him. Credit to Luis. He was in total command today."

After Castillo hit Springer, Andres Munoz finished out the eighth by getting Bichette to fly out and retiring Guerrero Jr. on a grounder to shortstop.

Matt Chapman doubled with two outs in the ninth, Toronto’s first for extra base hit, but Muñoz quickly closed out the Blue Jays.

Look ahead to Game 2

Robbie Ray will get the call for Seattle as the 2021 AL Cy Young award winner looks to close out the series. He was 12-12 with a 3.71 ERA during the regular season.

Kevin Gausman, who pitched in last year's playoffs with San Francisco, tries to pull Toronto even. The righty went 12-10 while posting a 3.35 ERA.