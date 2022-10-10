Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch MLB Playoffs Game 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres online and live in Game 1 of the MLB Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres game will be broadcast on Fox Sports channel for Mexico.
The game can also be tuned in from the live streams of MLB TV and Fox Sports App.
Key Player San Diego Padres
Joe Musgrove:
Undoubtedly one of the best pitchers in San Diego, in the regular campaign he had 154 hits, 42 times he allowed bases on balls and allowed only 67 runs, he is one of the best pitchers in the national league and we will see if in this series against the Dodgers we will see him get on the mound.
Key Player Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman:
He is the first baseman with Dodgers, but without a doubt he is an out of series player, in the last 30 games he had a record of 34 hits, 25 runs batted in, he was awarded 25 bases on balls, being one of the best players of the team, he will look to continue making history and achieve the first win in the divisional series against San Diego.
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was on September 29, where the Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 5-2 with a victory for Pitcher Andrew Heaney with 4.0 innings, allowing only 4 hits and one base on balls, this was the last game between the two teams in the National League West Division.
Background
The record is clear and convincing, since in the last 5 games played, the record indicates 4 wins for the Los Angeles Dodgers, while the San Diego Padres have only been able to win on one occasion, so for this game one of the Dodgers will come out as a clear favorite to win.
How are the San Diego Padres coming along?
The San Diego Padres come from eliminating the Mets in the wild card series with a record of 2 wins and a game, the last game of the series with a sensational game by Joe Musgrove, who won the game, curiously is from the Dodgers division but in the regular season they were in second place with a record of 89 wins and 73 losses, will seek to take advantage in these two games at Dodger Stadium, to give the surprise and at home eliminate the favorite of the series, we are talking about the Los Angeles Dodgers.
How are the Los Angeles Dodgers doing?
The Los Angeles Dodgers will enter the playoffs as the National League West division champions with a record of 111 games won and 51 games lost, being the best team in the National League and one of the great favorites to reach the MLB World Series. However, they should not be complacent as the San Diego Padres will not be an easy opponent.
Dodger Stadium
It is the Los Angeles Dodgers stadium, one of the most emblematic of the MLB, has a capacity for 56 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on April 10, 1962, is the stadium with more capacity in the major leagues, will be the scene where tomorrow will start the divisional series of these playoffs between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres one of the most hard-fought series, but certainly will draw sparks in the National League.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres live stream, corresponding to Game 1 of the Divisional Series in the MLB Playoffs. The game will take place at Dodger Stadium at 8:37 p.m. (CDMX).