Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Live Stream Info, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Game 2 MLB Playoffs
Stay tuned to follow Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees live in game 2 of the MLB Playoffs.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees live in Game 2 of the MLB Playoffs, as well as the latest information from Yankee Stadium.
Where and how to watch Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees online and live in Game 2 of the MLB Playoffs.

The Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees game will be broadcast on Fox Sports channel for Mexico. 

The game can also be tuned in from the live streams of MLB TV and Fox Sports App. 

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

Others Game Tomorrow

Game 2 of the Houston-Seattle Mariners game will also be played tomorrow, where Houston comes in with a one-game lead after winning Game 1 in the ninth inning, also a great series between these two teams.
Key Player Cleveland

Jose Ramirez:

He is the third baseman of Cleveland Guardians, a player who has been fundamental for Cleveland in this campaign, he had 90 RBIs and 168 hits connected, he will look to take home advantage by defeating Yankees in the second game of the Series, but it will certainly be a complicated game for them, it is expected to be a great match.

Key Player Yankees

Aaron Judge:

He is an outfielder for the Yankees, an outfielder off the charts who broke a record for home runs in the regular campaign connecting on 62 occasions, a player who also had 133 RBIs and 177 hits connected without a doubt one of the best players in the MLB, he will look to support his team and win the second game of the series to travel with peace of mind to Cleveland for the third game.

Last game between them

The last game between them was yesterday in the Divisional Series game 1, where the Yankees came out with the victory 4-1, with a powerful home run by Rizzo that made Yankee Stadium vibrate and gave the first victory to his team, Cleveland will have to work hard if they want to take a little advantage at home tomorrow in the second game of the series.
Background

The record is overwhelmingly in favor of the Yankees since in the last 14 games, the record indicates 10 games won for the Yankees and 4 games won for the Cleveland Rangers, so tomorrow the Yankees will come out as favorites to take the second game of the series and travel to Cleveland more comfortably.
How does Cleveland Guardians arrive?

On the other hand, Cleveland did not have a great game with errors in both the pitching and the shortstop who failed with key errors, will look to take a game lead at home, something that would be very important for them if they want to aspire to continue advancing in the MLB playoffs.
How do the New York Yankees get there?

In the Divisional Series, the Yankees defeated Cleveland 4-1 in Game 1, a game where the batting was key for this encounter and also the great performance of Pitcher Gerrit Cole who came out with the victory in yesterday's game, the Yankees will look for their second win and travel to Cleveland with a two-win advantage, something that would be very important for them.
Yankee Stadium

Located in the Bronx, it is the Yankee Stadium, a very popular stadium in the United States, it has capacity for 54 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on April 2, 2009, it is a difficult stadium to face because of its fans that always fill it, it will be the scene of game 2 of the Divisional Series in the MLB Playoffs.

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees, corresponding to Game 2 of the MLB Divisional Series. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium, at 18:37 hours.
