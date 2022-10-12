Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch MLB Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners live, as well as the latest information from Minute Maid Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners match live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners live on TV, your options is: TBS.
If you want to directly stream it: Sling TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners?
This is the start time for the Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners game on October 13, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 12:45 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 13:45 hrs. -
Chile: 12:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 18:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 11:45 hrs. - ESPN
Paraguay: 12:45 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 11:45 a.m. - Star+
Uruguay: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Last games - Seattle Mariners
(MLB): Seattle Mariners 9-6 Detroit Tigers
(MLB): Seattle Mariners 5-4 Detroit Tigers
(MLB - Wild Card Series): Toronto Blue Jays 0-4 Seattle Mariners
(MLB - Wild Card Series): Toronto Blue Jays 9-10 Seattle Mariners
(MLB - Divisional Series): Houston Astros 8-7 Seattle Mariners
Last games - Houston Astros
(MLB): Houston Astros 3-1 Tampa Bay Rays
(MLB): Houston Astros 0-3 Philadelphia Phillies
(MLB): Houston Astros 10-0 Philadelphia Phillies
(MLB): Houston Astros 3-2 Philadelphia Phillies
(MLB - Divisional Series): Houston Astros 8-7 Seattle Mariners
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 11, where the Houston Astros won by a score of 8-7.
Houston Astros got 11 hits during the game and managed to score two runs in the third inning, one in the fourth, two in the eighth and three in the ninth.
Seattle Mariners got 13 hits during the game and were able to score one run in the first inning, three in the second, two in the fourth and one in the seventh.
History Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners
The recent history between both teams is in favor of Houston Astros, as they have won four of the last five games, while Seattle Mariners have won one. In terms of runs, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of Houston Astros who have scored 30 runs against 17 of Seattle Mariners.
Actuality - Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners reach the divisional series after finishing second in the American League West Division, with a record of 90 wins and 72 losses, leaving a winning percentage of .556. After finishing second, they had to play the Wild Card Series against Toronto Blue Jays, which they defeated by an overall score of 2-0 in the Series, after winning by scores of 0-4 and 9-10.
Actuality - Houston Astros
Houston Astros come into the divisional series after finishing first in the American League West Division with a record of 106 wins and 56 losses, leaving a winning percentage of .654.
The match will be played at the Minute Maid Park Stadium
The match between Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners will take place at Minute Maid Park Stadium in the city of Houston (United States). This stadium is where the Houston Astros play their home games, it was built in 2000 and has a capacity for approximately 42,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners game, valid for game two of the Major League Baseball 2022 Divisional Series.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
