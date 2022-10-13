2022 National League Division Series Game 1: Dodgers hold off late Padres rally

Trea Turner homered and doubled as the Los Angeles Dodgers got their postseason underway with a 5-3 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles also got strong pitching from 17-game winner Julio Urias over five innings and gave him a 5-0 lead before San Diego mounted a semi-comeback.

The lefty allowed three runs and four hits in five innings, striking out six and not walking a hitter.

"We've seen a lot of them lately, especially in the last month or so", Turner said. "Kind of knew what to expect. Still have to execute and still have to get the results, but I think we just were ourselves and didn't give anything away."

Despite falling behind so quickly, the Padres were encouraged by their play late in the game.

"No moral victories, but the latter part of the game was better than the first part for us", said manager Bob Melvin.

"We felt like we had a chance in the latter innings to win this game. I think everybody is eager to get back out here again."

Turner sent a pitch from Mike Clevinger 419 feet into the left field pavilion to put Los Angeles in front and after a double by catcher Will Smith, Max Muncy singled him home.

The Dodgers batted around in the third with Turner leading things off with a double. Smith doubled to deep left-center with one out. Gavin Lux doubled to the right-field corner with two outs, driving in Smith and ending Clevinger's night.

After Steven Wilson walked Trayce Thompson to load the bases, Cody Bellinger reached on an error by Wil Myers after the ball ticked off his glove in right field.

Myers started San Diego's three-run rally with a solo homer off Urias, Jake Cronenworth scored on Trent Grisham's groundout and Austin Nola hit a sacrifice fly.

Evan Phillips came on for the sixth and walked Juan Soto, Manny Machado reached on an infield single and after Josh Bell struck out, Myers came up as the tying run, but hit into an inning-ending double play.

Darvish, Kershaw to duel in Game 2

Yu Darvish, who won Game 1 of the Wild Card series against the Mets will start for the Padres while three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw goes for the Dodgers.