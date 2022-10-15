Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Divisional Series MLB 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves live, as well as the latest information from Citizens Bank Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves match live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves live on TV, your options is: Fox.
If you want to directly stream it: fuboTV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: fuboTV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves?
This is the start time for the Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves game on October 15, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:07 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 14:07 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 15:07 hrs. -
Chile: 14:07 hrs. -
Colombia: 13:07 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 13:07 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 20:07 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:07 hrs. - FOX Sports Premium
Paraguay: 14:07 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 13:07 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 15:07 hrs. - Star+
Argentina: 15:07 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 14:07 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 15:07 hrs. -
Chile: 14:07 hrs. -
Colombia: 13:07 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 13:07 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 20:07 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:07 hrs. - FOX Sports Premium
Paraguay: 14:07 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 13:07 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 15:07 hrs. - Star+
Last games - Atlanta Braves
(MLB): Miami Marlins 1-2 Atlanta Braves
(MLB): Miami Marlins 12-9 Atlanta Braves
(MLB - Divisional Series): Atlanta Braves 6-7 Philadelphia Phillies
(MLB - Divisional Series): Atlanta Braves 3-0 Philadelphia Phillies
(MLB - Divisional Series): Philadelphia Phillies 9-1 Atlanta Braves
(MLB): Miami Marlins 12-9 Atlanta Braves
(MLB - Divisional Series): Atlanta Braves 6-7 Philadelphia Phillies
(MLB - Divisional Series): Atlanta Braves 3-0 Philadelphia Phillies
(MLB - Divisional Series): Philadelphia Phillies 9-1 Atlanta Braves
Last Games - Philadelphia Phillies
(MLB - Wild Card Series): St. Louis Cardinals 3-6 Philadelphia Phillies
(MLB - Wild Card Series): St. Louis Cardinals 0-2 Philadelphia Phillies.
(MLB - Divisional Series): Atlanta Braves 6-7 Philadelphia Phillies
(MLB - Divisional Series): Atlanta Braves 3-0 Philadelphia Phillies
(MLB - Divisional Series): Philadelphia Phillies 9-1 Atlanta Braves
(MLB - Wild Card Series): St. Louis Cardinals 0-2 Philadelphia Phillies.
(MLB - Divisional Series): Atlanta Braves 6-7 Philadelphia Phillies
(MLB - Divisional Series): Atlanta Braves 3-0 Philadelphia Phillies
(MLB - Divisional Series): Philadelphia Phillies 9-1 Atlanta Braves
Last game between the two teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 14, 2022, where the Philadelphia Phillies won by a score of 9-1.
Philadelphia Phillies got 6 hits during the game and managed to score six runs in the third inning and three in the seventh inning.
Atlanta Braves got 8 hits during the game and was able to score one run in the sixth inning.
Philadelphia Phillies got 6 hits during the game and managed to score six runs in the third inning and three in the seventh inning.
Atlanta Braves got 8 hits during the game and was able to score one run in the sixth inning.
History Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Atlante Braves, as of the last five games they have won three, while Philadelphia Phillies has won two, in terms of runs, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Philadelphia Phillies who has scored 26 runs against 24 of Atlanta Braves.
Actuality - Atlante Braves
Atlante Braves come into the divisional series after finishing first in the National League East Division, this with a record of 101 games won and 61 games lost, leaving a winning percentage of .623.
Actuality - Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies come into the divisional series after finishing third in the National League East Division with a record of 87 wins and 75 losses, leaving a winning percentage of .537.
The match will be played at the Citizens Bank Park Stadium
The match between Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves will take place at Citizens Bank Park Stadium in the city of Philadelphia (United States), the stadium is where the Philadelphia Phillies team plays its home games, was built in 2004 and has a capacity for approximately 43,650 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves game, valid for game four of the Major League Baseball 2022 Divisional Series.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.