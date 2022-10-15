Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Divisional Series MLB 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees live, as well as the latest information from Progressive Field Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees?
This is the start time for the Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees game on October 15, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:37 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 19:37 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 20:37 hrs. -
Chile: 19:37 hrs. -
Colombia: 18:37 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 18:37 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 1:37 hrs. -
Mexico: 18:37 hrs. - ESPN
Paraguay: 19:37 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 18:37 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 20:37 hrs. - Star+
Last games - New York Yankees
(MLB): Texas Rangers 4-5 New York Yankees
(MLB): Texas Rangers 3-2 New York Yankees
(MLB): Texas Rangers 4-2 New York Yankees
(MLB - Divisional Series): New York Yankees 4-1 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB - Divisional Series): New York Yankees 2-4 Cleveland Guardians
Last games - Cleveland Guardians
(MLB): Cleveland Guardians 9-2 Kansas City Royals
(MLB - Wild Card Series): Cleveland Guardians 2-1 Tampa Bay Rays
(MLB - Wild Card Series): Cleveland Guardians 1-0 Tampa Bay Rays
(MLB - Divisional Series): New York Yankees 4-1 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB - Divisional Series): New York Yankees 2-4 Cleveland Guardians
Last game between the two teams
The last time these two teams met was on October 14, 2022, where the Cleveland Guardians won by a score of 2-4.
Cleveland Guardians got 9 hits during the game and managed to score one run in the fourth inning, one in the fifth inning and two in the tenth inning.
New York Yankees got six hits during the game and were able to score two runs in the first inning.
History Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of the New York Yankees, as they have won three of the last five games, while the Cleveland Guardians have won two. In terms of runs, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of the New York Yankees who have scored 25 runs compared to 12 for the Cleveland Guardians.
Actuality - New York Yankees
New York Yankees come into the divisional series after finishing first in the American League East Division with a record of 99 wins and 63 losses, leaving a winning percentage of .611.
Actuality - Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians come into the divisional series after finishing first in the American League Central Division with a record of 92 wins and 70 losses, giving them a winning percentage of .568.
The match will be played at the Progressive Field Stadium
The match between Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will take place at Progressive Field Stadium in the city of Cleveland (United States), this stadium is where the Cleveland Guardians team plays its home games, it was built in 1994 and has a capacity for approximately 43,350 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees game, valid for game three of the Major League Baseball 2022 Divisional Series.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
