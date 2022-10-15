2022 American League Division Series: Alvarez does it again as Astros take commanding series lead

Yordan Alvarez is quickly becoming the Houston Astros version of Mr. October as his go-ahead two-run home run proved to be the difference in a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park.

"I call him Grande", said Astros manager Dusty Baker. "He comes up big. We love having him at the plate. He likes to be in the big moment. His concentration and discipline is way ahead of his years."

When asked how to describe his style of hitting, Alvarez, who slugged 37 homers in the regular season, said "Intelligent. Whenever I go up to the plate, I try to visualize what the different kind of results that I could get up there when i'm hitting.

"If everything goes according to plan, we'll get a positive result."

Luis Castillo gave up five hits and three runs with seven strikeouts in seven innings.

Houston starter Framber Valdez had a solid start, allowing four hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

"He threw a ball three or four inches off the plate and he hits a home run to the opposite field", Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "He's that kind of talent."

Rodriguez agreed. "He's one of the greatest hitters we have right now."

Alvarez is the first player in postseason history to hit multiple go-ahead homers in the sixth inning or later with his team trailing.

He credits his parents for being here as they watch him in a playoff series for the first time since arriving from Cuba in August as being a motivating factor.

"My family being here, I think that does give me a lot of peace of mind having them here. Yeah, definitely I do think it's helped my performance."

Alvarez rescues Astros again, gives defending AL champions 2-0 series lead

Houston opened the scoring when Kyle Tucker took Castillo deep into the seats in right field to put Houston up 1-0.

J.P. Crawford doubled with two outs in the top of the third, but Jose Altuve made a leaping throw after fielding a sharp grounder hit by Rodríguez that just beat him to first base to end the inning.

The Mariners threatened in the fourth when Eugenio Suarez walked and Mitch Haniger doubled. Carlos Santana then hit a one-hopper that Valdez fielded cleanly toward the third base side, but his throw home was offline for an error, scoring Suarez to tie the game.

Santana was out on the play after getting caught in a rundown, but Dylan Moore singled to put Seattle in front 2-1.

Valdez walked Haniger on a full count with two outs in the sixth, Santana doubled and Moore drew a walk to load the bases. Hector Neris relieved Valdez and got Cal Raleigh to ground out to escape the jam.

Jeremy Pena blooped a two-out single that fell between Julio Rodriguez and Adam Frazier.

"We just have to communicate better", Frazier said.

That brought up Alvarez, who hit a 98 mph pitch tailing away to the opposite field, into the short porch in left to put the Astros on top 3-2.

Still down a run in the eighth, the Mariners elected to walk Alvarez intentionally, but the strategy backfired when Alex Bregman singled home a run to make it 4-2.

Alex Bregman singles in a run for the Astros late in Game 2/Photo: Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

"That was some Barry Bonds-type stuff there", Baker said. "That's the ultimate respect."

Ryan Pressly came in for the ninth inning, but walked the leadoff batter in the ninth before Crawford lined into a double play. Rodríguez doubled after that, but Pressly struck out Ty France to end the game.

Mariners return home looking to stave off elimination

Game 3 will take place Saturday afternoon as Seattle hosts a playoff game for the first time in 21 years.

"I do know how hard it is to win on the road and it will be very hard for them to win in Seattle", Servais said. "I will tell you that. Because I know what it's going to be like when our crowd gets going on Saturday."

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, pitching in relief in Game 2 of the wild-card round and became the first rookie in baseball history to record a postseason save in his first career relief appearance.

Lance McCullers Jr., who made just eight starts this season after missing four months with a forearm strain, looks to close the series out for Houston.