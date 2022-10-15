Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch MLB Playoffs 2022
11:01 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees live, as well as the latest information from Progressive Field Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
10:56 PMan hour ago

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees match live on TV and online?

If you want to watch the game Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees live on TV, your options is: TBS.
If you want to directly stream it: Sling TV. 
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
10:51 PMan hour ago

What time is Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees?

This is the start time for the Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees game on October 16, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:07 hrs. - Star+ 
Bolivia: 19:07 hrs. - Star+ 
Brazil: 20:07 hrs. - 
Chile: 19:07 hrs. - 
Colombia: 18:07 hrs. - Star+ 
Ecuador: 18:07 hrs. - Star+ 
Spain: 1:07 hrs. - 
Mexico: 18:07 hrs. - ESPN 
Paraguay: 19:07 hrs. - Star+ 
Peru: 18:07 hrs. - Star+ 
Uruguay: 20:07 hrs. - Star+ 
10:46 PMan hour ago

Last games - New York Yankees

(MLB): Texas Rangers 4-5 New York Yankees
(MLB): Texas Rangers 3-2 New York Yankees
(MLB): Texas Rangers 4-2 New York Yankees
(MLB - Divisional Series): New York Yankees 4-1 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB - Serie Divisional): New York Yankees 2-4 Cleveland Guardians
10:41 PMan hour ago

Last games - Cleveland Guardians

(MLB): Cleveland Guardians 9-2 Kansas City Royals
(MLB - Wild Card Series): Cleveland Guardians 2-1 Tampa Bay Rays
(MLB - Wild Card Series): Cleveland Guardians 1-0 Tampa Bay Rays
(MLB - Divisional Series): New York Yankees 4-1 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB - Divisional Series): New York Yankees 2-4 Cleveland Guardians
10:36 PM2 hours ago

Last game between both teams

The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 14, 2022, where the Cleveland Guardians prevailed by a score of 2-4.
Cleveland Guardians got 9 hits during the game and managed to score one run in the fourth inning, one in the fifth and two in the tenth.
New York Yankees got six hits during the game and were able to score two runs in the first inning.
10:31 PM2 hours ago

History Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees

The recent history between the two teams is in favor of the New York Yankees, as they have won three of the last five games, while the Cleveland Guardians have won two. In terms of runs, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of the New York Yankees who have scored 25 runs compared to 12 for the Cleveland Guardians.
10:26 PM2 hours ago

Actuality - New York Yankees

New York Yankees come into the divisional series after finishing first in the American League East Division with a record of 99 wins and 63 losses for a .611 winning percentage.
10:21 PM2 hours ago

Actuality - Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians come into the divisional series after finishing first in the American League Central Division with a record of 92 wins and 70 losses, posting a .568 winning percentage.
10:16 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Progressive Field Stadium

The match between Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees will take place at Progressive Field Stadium in the city of Cleveland (United States), this stadium is where the Cleveland Guardians team plays its home games, it was built in 1994 and has a capacity for approximately 43,350 spectators.
Image: MLB.com
Image: MLB.com
10:11 PM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees game, valid for game four of the Major League Baseball 2022 Divisional Series. 
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL. 
