Game 5 New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie Divisional MLB Playoffs
Image: Twitter New York Yankees

11:26 PM11 minutes ago

Tune in here New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians live, as well as the latest information from Yankee Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
11:21 PM16 minutes ago

How to watch New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians match live on TV and online?

If you want to watch the game New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians live on TV, your options is: TBS.
If you want to directly stream it: Sling TV. 
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
11:16 PM21 minutes ago

What time is New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians?

This is the kickoff time for the New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians game on October 17, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:07 hrs. - Star+ 
Bolivia: 19:07 hrs. - Star+ 
Brazil: 20:07 hrs. - 
Chile: 19:07 hrs. - 
Colombia: 18:07 hrs. - Star+ 
Ecuador: 18:07 hrs. - Star+ 
Spain: 1:07 hrs. - 
Mexico: 18:07 hrs. - ESPN 
Paraguay: 19:07 hrs. - Star+ 
Peru: 18:07 hrs. - Star+ 
Uruguay: 20:07 hrs. - Star+ 
11:11 PM26 minutes ago

Last Games - Cleveland Guardians

(MLB - Wild Card Series): Cleveland Guardians 1-0 Tampa Bay Rays
(MLB - Divisional Series): New York Yankees 4-1 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB - Divisional Series): New York Yankees 2-4 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB - Divisional Series): Cleveland Guardians 6-5 New York Yankees
(MLB - Divisional Series): Cleveland Guardians 2 -4 New York Yankees
11:06 PM31 minutes ago

Last games - New York Yankees

(MLB): Texas Rangers 4-2 New York Yankees
(MLB - Divisional Series): New York Yankees 4-1 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB - Divisional Series): New York Yankees 2-4 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB - Divisional Series): Cleveland Guardians 6-5 New York Yankees
(MLB - Divisional Series): Cleveland Guardians 2 -4 New York Yankees
11:01 PM36 minutes ago

Last game between the two teams

The last time these two teams met was on October 16, 2022, where the New York Yankees won by a score of 2-4.
New York Yankees got six hits during the game and were able to score one run in the first inning, two in the second and one in the sixth.
Cleveland Guardians got 6 hits during the game and managed to score one run in the third inning and one in the fourth.
10:56 PM41 minutes ago

History New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians

The recent history between the two teams is in favor of the New York Yankees, as they have won three of the last five games, while the Cleveland Guardians have won two. In terms of runs, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of the New York Yankees who have scored 25 runs compared to 12 for the Cleveland Guardians.
10:51 PMan hour ago

Actuality - Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians come into the divisional series after finishing first in the American League Central Division with a record of 92 wins and 70 losses, giving them a winning percentage of .568.
10:46 PMan hour ago

Actuality - New York Yankees

New York Yankees come into the divisional series after finishing first in the American League East Division with a winning record of 99 games won and 63 games lost, leaving a winning percentage of .611.
10:41 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Yankee Stadium

The match between New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will take place at Yankee Stadium in New York City (United States), the stadium is where the New York Yankees play their home games, was built in 2009 and has a capacity for 54,250 spectators approximately.
10:36 PMan hour ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians game, valid for game five of the Major League Baseball 2022 Divisional Series. 
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL. 
