Game 5 New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie Divisional MLB Playoffs

How to watch New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians match live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians live on TV, your options is: TBS.
What time is New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians?
This is the kickoff time for the New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians game on October 17, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:07 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 19:07 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 20:07 hrs. -
Chile: 19:07 hrs. -
Colombia: 18:07 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 18:07 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 1:07 hrs. -
Mexico: 18:07 hrs. - ESPN
Paraguay: 19:07 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 18:07 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 20:07 hrs. - Star+
Last Games - Cleveland Guardians
(MLB - Wild Card Series): Cleveland Guardians 1-0 Tampa Bay Rays
(MLB - Divisional Series): New York Yankees 4-1 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB - Divisional Series): New York Yankees 2-4 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB - Divisional Series): Cleveland Guardians 6-5 New York Yankees
(MLB - Divisional Series): Cleveland Guardians 2 -4 New York Yankees
Last games - New York Yankees
(MLB): Texas Rangers 4-2 New York Yankees
(MLB - Divisional Series): New York Yankees 4-1 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB - Divisional Series): New York Yankees 2-4 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB - Divisional Series): Cleveland Guardians 6-5 New York Yankees
(MLB - Divisional Series): Cleveland Guardians 2 -4 New York Yankees
Last game between the two teams
The last time these two teams met was on October 16, 2022, where the New York Yankees won by a score of 2-4.
New York Yankees got six hits during the game and were able to score one run in the first inning, two in the second and one in the sixth.
Cleveland Guardians got 6 hits during the game and managed to score one run in the third inning and one in the fourth.
History New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of the New York Yankees, as they have won three of the last five games, while the Cleveland Guardians have won two. In terms of runs, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of the New York Yankees who have scored 25 runs compared to 12 for the Cleveland Guardians.
Actuality - Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians come into the divisional series after finishing first in the American League Central Division with a record of 92 wins and 70 losses, giving them a winning percentage of .568.
Actuality - New York Yankees
New York Yankees come into the divisional series after finishing first in the American League East Division with a winning record of 99 games won and 63 games lost, leaving a winning percentage of .611.
The match will be played at the Yankee Stadium
The match between New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will take place at Yankee Stadium in New York City (United States), the stadium is where the New York Yankees play their home games, was built in 2009 and has a capacity for 54,250 spectators approximately.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians game, valid for game five of the Major League Baseball 2022 Divisional Series.
