Game 1 San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Championship Series MLB Playoffs

Tune in here San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies live, as well as the latest information from Petco Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies match live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies live on TV, your options is: Fox and FS1.
If you want to directly stream it: fuboTV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies?
This is the start time for the San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies game on October 18, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 21:03 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 20:03 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 21:03 hrs. -
Chile: 20:03 hrs. -
Colombia: 19:03 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 19:03 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 2:03 hrs. -
Mexico: 19:03 hrs. - FOX Sports Premium
Paraguay: 20:03 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 19:03 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 21:03 hrs. - Star+
Last games - Philedelphia Phillies
(MLB - Wild Card Series): St. Louis Cardinals 0-2 Philedelphia Phillies
(MLB - Divisional Series): Atlanta Braves 6-7 Philedelphia Phillies
(MLB - Divisional Series): Atlanta Braves 3-0 Philedelphia Phillies
(MLB - Divisional Series): Philedelphia Phillies 9-1 Atlanta Braves
(MLB - Divisional Series): Philedelphia Phillies 8-3 Atlanta Braves
Last games - San Diego Padres
(MLB - Wild Card Series): New York Mets 0-6 San Diego Padres
(MLB - Divisional Series): Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 San Diego Padres
(MLB - Divisional Series): Los Angeles Dodgers 3-5 San Diego Padres
(MLB - Divisional Series): Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 New York Yankees
(MLB - Divisional Series): Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 New York Yankees
Last game between the two teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last June 26, 2022, where the Philadelphia Phillies prevailed by a score of 5-8.
Philadelphia Phillies got 13 hits during the game and was able to score two runs in the second inning, one in the fifth, three in the seventh, one in the eighth and one in the ninth.
San Diego Padres got 5 hits during the game and managed to score one run in the first inning and four in the third.
History San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Philadelphia Phillies, as of the last five games they have won three, while San Diego Padres have won two, in terms of runs, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of Philadelphia Phillies who have scored 18 runs against 12 of San Diego Padres.
Actuality - Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies come into the championship series after winning a four-game Divisional Series against the Atlanta Braves 3-1, Philadelphia Phillies scored 24 runs to the Atlanta Braves' 13.
Actuality - San Diego Padres
The San Diego Padres come into the championship series after winning a four-game Divisional Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1. In total games, the San Diego Padres scored 15 runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers' 12.
The match will be played at the Petco Park Stadium
The match between San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will take place at Petco Park Stadium in the city of San Diego (United States), this stadium is where the San Diego Padres play their home games, it was built in 2004 and has a capacity for approximately 42,450 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies game, valid for game one of the Major League Baseball 2022 Championship Series.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
