Game 2 Houston Astros vs New York Yankees: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Championship Series MLB Playoffs

Tune in here Houston Astros vs New York Yankees Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Houston Astros vs New York Yankees live, as well as the latest information from Minute Maid Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Houston Astros vs New York Yankees live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Houston Astros vs New York Yankees match live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Houston Astros vs New York Yankees live on TV, your options is: TBS.
If you want to directly stream it: Sling TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Houston Astros vs New York Yankees?
This is the start time for the Houston Astros vs New York Yankees game on October 20, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:37 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 19:37 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 20:37 hrs. -
Chile: 19:37 hrs. -
Colombia: 18:37 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 18:37 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 1:37 hrs. -
Mexico: 18:37 hrs. - ESPN
Paraguay: 19:37 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 18:37 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 20:37 hrs. - Star+
Last games - New York Yankees
(MLB - Divisional Series): New York Yankees 2-4 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB - Divisional Series): Cleveland Guardians 6-5 New York Yankees.
(MLB - Divisional Series): Cleveland Guardians 2-4 New York Yankees
(MLB - Divisional Series): New York Yankees 5-1 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB - Championship Series): Houston Astros 4-2 New York Yankees
Last games - Houston Astros
(MLB): Houston Astros 3-2 Philadelphia Phillies
(MLB - Divisional Series): Houston Astros 8-7 Seattle Mariners
(MLB - Divisional Series): Houston Astros 4-2 Seatle Mariners
(MLB - Divisional Series): Seatle Mariners 0-1 Houston Astros
(MLB - Championship Series): Houston Astros 4-2 New York Yankees
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 19, 2022, where the Houston Astros prevailed by a score of 4-2.
Houston Astros got seven hits during the game and was able to score one run in the second inning, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
New York Yankees got 5 hits during the game and managed to score a run in the second inning and one in the eighth.
History Houston Astros vs New York Yankees
The recent history between both teams is in favor of Houston Astros, since out of the last five games they have won four, while New York Yankees have won one, in terms of runs, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of Houston Astros who have scored 16 runs against 14 of New York Yankees.
Actuality - New York Yankees
New York Yankees come to the championship series after winning a five-game Divisional Series series against Cleveland Guardians 3-2. Adding up the total of games, New York Yankees scored 20 runs against 14 of Cleveland Guardians.
Actuality - Houston Astros
The Houston Astros come into the championship series after winning a three-game Divisional Series series against the Seattle Mariners 3-0. In total games, the Houston Astros scored 13 runs to the Seattle Mariners' nine.
The match will be played at the Minute Maid Park Stadium
The match between Houston Astros vs New York Yankees will take place at Minute Maid Park Stadium in the city of Houston (United States), this stadium is where the Houston Astros play their home games, it was built in 2000 and has a capacity for approximately 42,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Houston Astros vs New York Yankees game, valid for game two of the Major League Baseball 2022 Championship Series.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
