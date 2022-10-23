Game 4 New York Yankees vs Houston Astros: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Championship Series MLB Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for New York Yankees vs Houston Astros live, as well as the latest information from Yankee Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match New York Yankees vs Houston Astros live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch New York Yankees vs Houston Astros match live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game New York Yankees vs Houston Astros live on TV, your options is: TBS.
If you want to directly stream it: Sling TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is New York Yankees vs Houston Astros?
This is the start time for the New York Yankees vs Houston Astros game on October 23, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:07 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 19:07 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 20:07 hrs. -
Chile: 19:07 hrs. -
Colombia: 18:07 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 18:07 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 1:07 hrs. -
Mexico: 18:07 hrs. - ESPN
Paraguay: 19:07 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 18:07 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 20:07 hrs. - Star+
Last games - Houston Astros
(MLB - Divisional Series): Houston Astros 4-2 Seatle Mariners
(MLB - Divisional Series): Seatle Mariners 0-1 Houston Astros
(MLB - Championship Series): Houston Astros 4-2 New York Yankees
(MLB - Championship Series): Houston Astros 3-2 New York Yankees
(MLB - Championship Series): New York Yankees 0-5 Houston Astros
Last Games - New York Yankees
(MLB - Divisional Series): Cleveland Guardians 2-4 New York Yankees
(MLB - Divisional Series): New York Yankees 5-1 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB - Championship Series): Houston Astros 4-2 New York Yankees
(MLB - Championship Series): Houston Astros 3-2 New York Yankees
(MLB - Championship Series): New York Yankees 0-5 Houston Astros
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 22, 2022, where the Houston Astros prevailed by a score of 0-5.
Houston Astros got six hits during the game and was able to score two runs in the second inning and three in the sixth inning.
New York Yankees managed 3 hits during the game. but did not score runs.
History New York Yankees vs Houston Astros
The recent history between both teams is in favor of Houston Astros, as they have won five of the last five games, while New York Yankees have not won any, in terms of runs, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of Houston Astros who have scored 22 runs against 11 of New York Yankees.
Actuality - Houston Astros
The Houston Astros come into the championship series after winning a three-game Divisional Series series against the Seattle Mariners 3-0. In total games, the Houston Astros scored 13 runs to the Seattle Mariners' nine.
Actuality - New York Yankees
New York Yankees come to the championship series after winning a five-game Divisional Series series against Cleveland Guardians 3-2. Adding up the total of games, New York Yankees scored 20 runs against Cleveland Guardians' 14.
The match will be played at the Yankee Stadium
The match between New York Yankees and Houston Astros will take place at Yankee Stadium in New York City (United States), the stadium is where the New York Yankees play their home games, it was built in 2009 and has a capacity for approximately 54,250 spectators.
