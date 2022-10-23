2022 National League Championship Series Game 4: Phillies power surge puts Padres on brink

Rhys Hoskins homered twice, Kyle Schwarber hit a solo shot and Bryce Harper doubled as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 10-6 in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park.

Harper now has a hit in nine straight postseason games, reached base in ten in a row, sports a .410 batting average and is living up to the 13-year, $330 million dollar contract he signed in 2019.

"It's just a lot of fun to be able to be part of this group", he said. "It's a lot of fun to be able to come to the park every day knowing our fans are going to show out every night.



"I believe our team is built for October. I really do."

J.T. Realmuto also went deep for Philadelphia, who seeks to become the first third-place team to reach the Fall Classic.

Phillies outslug Padres in wild Game 4

Falter was in an immediate hole as after retiring the first two batters, Manny Machado homered, Brandon Drury drove in two with a double and after Connor Brogdon relieved him, Ha-seong Kim lined an RBI single to make it 4-0.

The Phillies responded in the bottom of the first against Clevinger, who allowed a leadoff single before Hoskins took the righty deep. Realmuto walked and Harper doubled him home before Clevinger was removed.

The combined first inning totals saw seven runs, seven hits, two homers, two doubles and lasted 48 minutes.

Brogdon and Padres reliever Nick Martinez, who relieved Clevinger, combined to retire 16 straight hitters over 5 1/3 shutout innings.

"I wouldn't bet against us. I have a lot of confidence in my guys", Martinez said. "We're not going to give in. We're going to keep coming."

An opposite-field single by Bryson Stott tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the fourth.

Brad Hand came in and issued a one-out walk before Juan Soto lined his first home run of the postseason into right field to put San Diego back on top.

Schwarber started the eventual game-winning rally with a walk off of losing pitcher Sean Manaea. Hoskins homered for the second time in the game to tie it and after another Realmuto walk, Harper doubled to left-center for the eventual game-winning RBI. Nick Castellanos singled him in to complete the four-run inning.

Schwarber and Realmuto went deep in the sixth and seventh respectively to complete the scoring.

The Phillies 1-5 hitters went 9-for-18 with four homers, three doubles, nine RBI and 10 runs scored.

"You get the one big hit, it gets louder, and that's where you can really snowball things", Hoskins said. "We're not new to scoring runs in bunches, but in the playoffs when things are so much tighter and more intense, the crowd is one way to kind of let that snowball happen, and we saw it twice tonight."

Wheeler, Darvish duel in Game 5

In a rematch of Game 1, Zack Wheeler will square off with Yu Darvish. Philadelphia won that game 2-0 with Wheeler pitching seven innings of one-hit ball.

"Yeah, you can't write it better", Hoskins said. "I can't imagine what tomorrow is going to be like."

First pitch is scheduled for 2:37pm Eastern time.