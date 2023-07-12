NL All-Stars vs AL All-Stars LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 MLB All-Star Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the NL All-Stars vs AL All-Stars game on TV and in real time?
Reserves, Pitchers and Relievers in AL All-Stars
C: Salvador Perez (KC)
C: Adley Rutschman (BAL)
SE: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)
SE: Whit Merrifield (TOR)
SE: Bo Bichette (TOR)
SE: José Ramírez (CLE)
SE: Wander Franco ( TB)+
DE: Luis Robert Jr. (CWS)
DE: Austin Hays (BAL)
DE: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)*
DE: Adolis García (TEX)
DE: Kyle Tucker (HOU)+
DE: Julio Rodríguez (SEA)+
DH:Brent Rooker (OAK)
Arremessadores
RHP: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)
RHP: Gerrit Cole (NYY)
RHP: Luis Castillo (SEA)
RHP: Sonny Gray (MIN)
RHP: Nathan Eovaldi (TEX)
RHP: Kevin Gausman (TOR)
LHP: Shane McClanahan (TB) *
LHP: Framber Valdez (HOU)*
RHP: Michael Lorenzen (DET)
RHP: George Kirby (SEA)+
RHP: Pablo López (MIN)+
RHP: Jordan Romano (TOR)+
Aliviadores
RHP: Kenley Jansen (BOS)
RHP: Emmanuel Clase (CLE)*
RHP: Félix Bautista (BAL)
RHP: Yennier Cano (BAL)
RHP: Carlos Estévez (LAA)+
Reserves, Pitchers and Relievers in NL All-Stars
C: Will Smith (LAD)
C: Elias Díaz (COL)
SE: Matt Olson (ATL)
SE: Ozzie Albies (ATL)
SE: Austin Riley (ATL)
SE: Dansby Swanson (CHC)*
SE: Pete Alonso (NYM) )
SE: Geraldo Perdomo (AZ)+
DE: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (AZ)
DE: Nick Castellanos (PHI)
DE: Juan Soto (SD)
DH: Jorge Soler (MIA)
Pitchers
RHP: Zac Gallen (AZ)
RHP: Spencer Strider (ATL)*
RHP: Bryce Elder (ATL)*
LHP: Justin Steele (CHC)
RHP: Mitch Keller (PIT)
RHP: Josiah Gray (WSH)
LHP: Clayton Kershaw ( LAD)*
RHP: Marcus Stroman (CHC)*
RHP: Kodai Senga (NYM)+
RHP: Alex Cobb (SF)+
RHP: Corbin Burnes (MIL)+
Relievers
RHP: Alexis Díaz (CIN)
LHP: Josh Hader (SD)
RHP: Devin Williams (MIL)*
RHP: Camilo Doval (SF)
RHP: David Bednar (PIT)+
RHP: Craig Kimbrel (PHI)+
NATIONAL LEAGUE!
Here is the full list of NL starters for this year's Midsummer Classic, also based on fan voting:
C: Sean Murphy (ATL)
1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD)
2B: Luis Arraez (MIA)
3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)
SS: Orlando Arcia (ATL)
OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)
OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)
OF: Corbin Carroll (AZ)
DH: JD Martinez (LAD)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Here's the full list of AL starters who were voted in by fans:
C: Jonah Heim (TEX)
1B: Yandy Díaz (TB)
2B: Marcus Semien (TEX)
3B: Josh Jung (TEX)
SS: Corey Seager (TEX)
OF: Mike Trout (LAA)*
OF: Randy Arozarena (TB)
OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)*
DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)
NL All-Stars rosters:
AL All-Star rosters:
Over the weekend, several new additions were made to the rosters:
On the AL side: Minnesota's Pablo Lopez was signed, replacing Toronto's Kevin Gausman; Blue Jays right-hander Jordan Romano was added, replacing Houston's Framber Valdez.
TIME AND PLACE!
The game will be broadcast live on ESPN. The ball goes up for NL All-Stars vs AL All-Stars at 8 pm ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
MLB All-Stars Game
Date: July 11, 2023
Time: 8 p.m. (ET)
Venue: T-Mobile Park in Seattle
Broadcast: ESPN