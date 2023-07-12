NL All-Stars vs AL All-Stars LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 MLB All-Star Game
Foto: MLB

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:00 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch the NL All-Stars vs AL All-Stars game on TV and in real time?

NL All-Stars vs AL All-Stars
MLB All-Stars Game

Date: July 11, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. (ET)

Venue: T-Mobile Park in Seattle
Broadcast: ESPN

7:55 AM2 hours ago

When is the NL All-Stars vs AL All-Stars game and how to watch LIVE and in real time?

The NL All-Stars vs AL All-Stars game will start at 9 p.m. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle for the Baseball All-Stars Game, also known as the 2023 MLB All-Stars Game. The duel will be broadcast by ESPN. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brazil.
7:50 AM2 hours ago

Reserves, Pitchers and Relievers in AL All-Stars

Reservas
C:  (KC)
C:  (BAL)
SE: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)
SE:  (TOR)
SE: Bo Bichette (TOR)
SE:  (CLE)
SE:  ( TB)+
DE:  (CWS)
DE:  (BAL)
DE:  (HOU)*
DE:  (TEX)
DE:  (HOU)+
DE:  (SEA)+
DH: (OAK)

Arremessadores
RHP:  (LAA)
RHP:  (NYY)
RHP:  (SEA)
RHP:  (MIN)
RHP:  (TEX)
RHP:  (TOR)
LHP:  (TB) *
LHP:  (HOU)*
RHP:  (DET)
RHP:  (SEA)+
RHP:  (MIN)+
RHP:  (TOR)+

Aliviadores
RHP:  (BOS)
RHP: Emmanuel Clase (CLE)*
RHP:  (BAL)
RHP:  (BAL)
RHP:  (LAA)+

7:45 AM2 hours ago

Reserves, Pitchers and Relievers in NL All-Stars

Reserves
C: Will Smith (LAD)
C: Elias Díaz (COL)
SE: Matt Olson (ATL)
SE: Ozzie Albies (ATL)
SE: Austin Riley (ATL)
SE: Dansby Swanson (CHC)*
SE: Pete Alonso (NYM) )
SE: Geraldo Perdomo (AZ)+
DE: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (AZ)
DE: Nick Castellanos (PHI)
DE: Juan Soto (SD)
DH: Jorge Soler (MIA)

Pitchers
RHP: Zac Gallen (AZ)
RHP: Spencer Strider (ATL)*
RHP: Bryce Elder (ATL)*
LHP: Justin Steele (CHC)
RHP: Mitch Keller (PIT)
RHP: Josiah Gray (WSH)
LHP: Clayton Kershaw ( LAD)*
RHP: Marcus Stroman (CHC)*
RHP: Kodai Senga (NYM)+
RHP: Alex Cobb (SF)+
RHP: Corbin Burnes (MIL)+

Relievers
RHP: Alexis Díaz (CIN)
LHP: Josh Hader (SD)
RHP: Devin Williams (MIL)*
RHP: Camilo Doval (SF)
RHP: David Bednar (PIT)+
RHP: Craig Kimbrel (PHI)+

7:40 AM2 hours ago

NATIONAL LEAGUE!

The Dodgers and Braves represent two-thirds of the NL starting lineup, with each club having three of its members included. 

Here is the full list of NL starters for this year's Midsummer Classic, also based on fan voting:

C:  (ATL)
1B:  (LAD)
2B:   (MIA)
3B:  (STL)
SS:  (ATL)
OF:   (ATL)
OF:  (LAD)
OF:  (AZ)
DH:  (LAD)

7:35 AM2 hours ago

AMERICAN LEAGUE

The Rangers are well represented in the AL starting lineup, with five total selections, including three of the four infield positions. 

Here's the full list of AL starters who were voted in by fans:
C: Jonah Heim (TEX)
1B: Yandy Díaz (TB)
2B: Marcus Semien (TEX)
3B: Josh Jung (TEX)
SS: Corey Seager (TEX)
OF: Mike Trout (LAA)*
OF: Randy Arozarena (TB)
OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)*
DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

7:30 AM2 hours ago

NL All-Stars rosters:

On the NL side: Mets starter Kodai Senga was added, replacing the Cubs' Marcus Stroman; Giants right-hander Alex Cobb was added, replacing Braves right-hander Bryce Elder; Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel was added, replacing Milwaukee's Devin Williams; Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes was added, replacing Atlanta's Spencer Strider.
7:25 AM3 hours ago

AL All-Star rosters:

The complete 2023 AL and NL All-Star rosters were revealed during the 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show on ESPN.

Over the weekend, several new additions were made to the rosters:

On the AL side: Minnesota's Pablo Lopez was signed, replacing Toronto's Kevin Gausman; Blue Jays right-hander Jordan Romano was added, replacing Houston's Framber Valdez. 

7:20 AM3 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between the American Baseball League and the National Baseball League (NL All-Stars vs AL All-Stars) is valid for the game of the stars of the sport in the United States, the event is known as MLB All-Star Game

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN. The ball goes up for NL All-Stars vs AL All-Stars at 8 pm ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

7:15 AM3 hours ago

WELCOME!

IT'S PARTY TIME! And a baseball game! The National Baseball League faces the American Baseball League in a big game valid for the MLB All-star Game 2023. It's the game of the stars in action and you check it out this Tuesday (13) at 8 pm (ET), in the United States.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • MLBMLB