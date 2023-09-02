New York Yankees vs Houston Astros LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match
In a few moments we will share with you the Yankees vs Astros live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from Minute Maid Park.
How to watch Yankees vs Astros live?

You can watch the Yankees vs Astros game live on

Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW

Yankees - Amazon Prime Video
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB.TV.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.

Starting Pitcher- Astros

Justin Verlander- RHP

Pitcher Justin Verlander opens the game for the Astros, on the season he has a 10-6 record with a 3.06 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 21 games played.

Starting Pitcher- Yankees

Carlos Rodon- LHP

Pitcher Carlos Rodon opens the game for the Yankees, on the season he has a 1-4 record with a 5.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 8 games played.

The Series: Yankees vs Astros

Between Friday and Sunday, a three-game series takes place at Minute Maid Park between the Yankees and Astros. 
For Houston it is vital to sweep the Yankees at home, this would allow them to remain in the head to head for the American League West.
The Astros' season

The Houston Astros have had an outstanding campaign, currently second in the American League West division with a 77-58 record and a .570 average percentage. 
The Yankees' season

The New York Yankees have had an embarrassing campaign, currently last in the American League East division with a record of 65-69, below .500 in average. 
The last month of the season begins

All teams are competing in the last month of the season with different aspirations, some thinking about the postseason and others about how to make up time to think about 2024. 
The Yankees have their mind on 2024, with a 2023 to forget, while the Astros are in a fierce battle with the Rangers and Mariners to see who will win the American League West pennant.
The match will be played at Minute Maid Park

The New York Yankees vs Houston Astros game will be played at Minute Maid Park stadium, in Houston (Texas), USA with capacity for 41,000 people. It is the home of the Houston Astros and had a cost of 250 million dollars. 
