New York Yankees vs Houston Astros LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for the Yankees vs Astros live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the Yankees vs Astros live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from Minute Maid Park. Do not miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Yankees vs Astros live?
You can watch the Yankees vs Astros game live on
Yankees - Amazon Prime Video
Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW
Yankees - Amazon Prime Video
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB.TV.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Starting Pitcher- Astros
Justin Verlander- RHP
Pitcher Justin Verlander opens the game for the Astros, on the season he has a 10-6 record with a 3.06 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 21 games played.
Starting Pitcher- Yankees
Carlos Rodon- LHP
Pitcher Carlos Rodon opens the game for the Yankees, on the season he has a 1-4 record with a 5.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 8 games played.
The Series: Yankees vs Astros
Between Friday and Sunday, a three-game series takes place at Minute Maid Park between the Yankees and Astros.
For Houston it is vital to sweep the Yankees at home, this would allow them to remain in the head to head for the American League West.
For Houston it is vital to sweep the Yankees at home, this would allow them to remain in the head to head for the American League West.
The Astros' season
The Houston Astros have had an outstanding campaign, currently second in the American League West division with a 77-58 record and a .570 average percentage.
The Yankees' season
The New York Yankees have had an embarrassing campaign, currently last in the American League East division with a record of 65-69, below .500 in average.
The last month of the season begins
All teams are competing in the last month of the season with different aspirations, some thinking about the postseason and others about how to make up time to think about 2024.
The Yankees have their mind on 2024, with a 2023 to forget, while the Astros are in a fierce battle with the Rangers and Mariners to see who will win the American League West pennant.
The Yankees have their mind on 2024, with a 2023 to forget, while the Astros are in a fierce battle with the Rangers and Mariners to see who will win the American League West pennant.
The match will be played at Minute Maid Park
The New York Yankees vs Houston Astros game will be played at Minute Maid Park stadium, in Houston (Texas), USA with capacity for 41,000 people. It is the home of the Houston Astros and had a cost of 250 million dollars.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 MLB match: New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this game. We are going to bring you pregame analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL, everything that happens on the baseball diamond we tell you here, where if not more on VAVEL.