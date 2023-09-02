Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Braves vs Dodgers live, as well as the latest information from Dodger Stadium.
How to watch Braves vs Dodgers live?
You can watch the Braves vs Dodgers game live on Dodgers - SportsNet LA and Braves - Bally Sports Southeast.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB TV.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Starting Pitcher- Dodgers
Julio Urías - LHP The 27-year-old pitcher from Sinaloa, Julio Urías, opens the game for the Dodgers. He has an 11-7 record this season, with a 4.41 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 20 games played. Although he has not had a great year, the Mexican pitcher is one of the fixed cards in manager Dave Roberts' starting rotation.
Starting Pitcher- Braves
Max Fried - LHP
Pitcher Max Fried opens the game for the Braves, on the season he has a 5-1 record with a 2.85 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 10 games played.
The Series: Braves vs Dodgers
Between Thursday and Sunday, a four-game series takes place at Dodger Stadium between the Braves and Dodgers.
This series will be a measuring stick for the playoffs and the Fall Classic.
The Dodgers' season
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had an excellent campaign, currently first in the National League West division with a record of 83-49, with a .629 average percentage.
The Braves' season
Atlanta's Braves have had an excellent campaign, currently first in the National League East division with a record of 87-45, with a .659 average percentage.
The last month of the season begins
All the teams are competing in the last month of the season with different aspirations, the two rivals in this game are thinking about when they will be able to uncork the champagne and celebrate winning a new divisional title.
Both Braves and Dodgers are serious candidates to face each other in this season's fall classic.
The game will be played at Dodger Stadium
The Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers game will be played at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles (California), USA with capacity for 56,000 people. It is the home of the Dodgers and was inaugurated in April 1962.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 MLB match: Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this game.