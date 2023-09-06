Tampa Bay Rays vs Red Sox Boston LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Red Sox Boston online live in the Major League Baseball Regular Season
Tampa Bay Rays vs Red Sox Boston will not be televised.
Tampa Bay Rays vs Red Sox Boston will be streamed on the MLB TV live application.
Tropicana Field
It is the Tampa Bay Rays stadium, one of the roofed stadiums in the MLB, it has a capacity for 42 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 3, 1990, it will be the home of the Tampa Bay Rays vs Red Sox Boston game, one of the closest games of this week, with two very important teams full of stars of the diamond and several Mexican players.
American League East
In the American League in the East Division, first place goes to the Baltimore Orioles with 86 wins and 51 losses, second place to the Tampa Bay Rays with 83 wins and 55 losses, the Blue Jays with 76 wins and 63 losses, fourth place to the Boston Red Sox with 72 wins and 66 losses and last place to the New York Yankees with a record of 68 wins and 69 losses.
What time is the Tampa Bay Rays vs Red Sox Boston Major League Baseball game?
This is the start time for the Tampa Bay Rays vs Red Sox Boston game on 6 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 18:40 hours
Brazil: 18:40 hours
Uruguay: 17:40 hours
Bolivia: 6:40 p.m.
Chile: 6:40pm
Paraguay: 18:40
Venezuela: 18:40
Colombia: 5:40pm
Ecuador: 17:40 hours
Mexico: 4:40 p.m.
Panama: 4:40 p.m.
Peru: 17:40 hours
United States: 17:40 hours PT and 19:40 hours ET
Spain: 00:40 hours
France: 00:40 hours
Germany: 00:40 hours
Italy: 00:40 hours
Japan: 03:40 hours
Philippines: 03:40 hours
South Korea: 03:40 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they can count on a full roster for this MLB regular season game, with two great teams and Mexicans who will give everything on the diamond for the win today.
Background
The record leans towards Tampa Bay Rays, as they have met 16 times, leaving a record of 9 games won for Tampa Bay and 6 games won for Red Sox, so today the Rays will be favourites to win one more game and keep dreaming about the divisional title they are fighting for with Baltimore.
How does Red Sox Boston fare?
For their part Red Sox with a more complicated campaign will look to fight for a wild card ticket, they are with a record of 72 games won and 66 lost, in fourth place in their division, they will look to get their second win of this series against Tampa Bay, with the Mexicans Luis Urias and Alex Verdugo, without doubt both with a great season and being figures for their team, in this way the two teams arrive at this great divisional encounter.
How do the Tampa Bay Rays get there?
Tampa Bay comes from losing the first game of the series 7 runs to 3, today will play its second game with the intention of tying the series and to be able to continue adding triumphs in its fight to be leader of its division, has a mark of 83 games won and 55 lost and is to 3.5 games of the current leader that are the Orioles of Baltimore, of this form arrives the Rays of Tampa Bay to its second game in this series against Boston, will be able to be seen in the team of Tampa Bay to the Mexican team, Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the broadcast of the Tampa Bay Rays vs Red Sox Boston, corresponding to the MLB Regular Season. The game will take place at Tropicana Field, at 4:40pm.