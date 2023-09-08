Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match
Los Angeles Dodgers

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:05 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals match live?

If you want to directly stream it: MLB.TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:00 AMan hour ago

What time is Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals match for MLB?

This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals of 8th September 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8:05 pm: MLB.TV

Bolivia 7:05 pm: MLB.TV

Brazil 8:05 pm: MLB.TV

Chile 7:05 pm: MLB.TV

Colombia 6:05 pm: MLB.TV

Ecuador 6:05 pm: MLB.TV

USA 7:05 pm ET: MLB.TV

Spain 1:05 am: MLB.TV

Mexico 6:05 pm: MLB.TV

Paraguay 7:05 pm: MLB.TV

Peru 6:05 pm: MLB.TV

Uruguay 8:05 pm: MLB.TV

Venezuela 7:05 pm: MLB.TV

6:55 AMan hour ago

Nationals' latest results

Washington Nationals 3-2 New York Mets 

Washington Nationals 5-11 New York Mets 

Washington Nationals 4-6 Miami Marlins 

Washington Nationals 5-11 Miami Marlins 

Washington Nationals 5-8 Miami Marlins 

6:50 AMan hour ago

Nationals

The Washington Nationals are at the bottom of the table, in 13th place. The Nationals have the same run as their opponents: four defeats and one win.
6:45 AMan hour ago

Dodgers' last games

Miami Marlins 11-4 Los Angeles Dodgers 

Miami Marlins 6-3 Los Angeles Dodgers 

Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 Atlanta Braves 

Los Angeles Dodgers 2-4 Atlanta Braves 

Los Angeles Dodgers 3-6 Atlanta Braves 

6:40 AMan hour ago

Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are second in the National League with 84 wins in 138 games. The Dodgers are on a run of four losses and one win in their last five games.
6:35 AMan hour ago

Divisions

About the divisions and how the competition works. Major League Baseball (MLB) is divided into two leagues: the American League (AL) and the National League (NL). Each league is made up of three divisions, totaling six divisions in all. The MLB divisions are listed below:

American League (AL):
1. East Division (AL East): Comprises teams located mainly in the northeastern region of the United States.
   - New York Yankees
   - Boston Red Sox
   - Tampa Bay Rays
   - Toronto Blue Jays
   - Baltimore Orioles

2. Central Division (AL Central): Includes teams from the central United States.
   - Chicago White Sox
   - Cleveland Guardians (formerly Cleveland Indians)
   - Detroit Tigers
   - Kansas City Royals
   - Minnesota Twins

3. Western Division (AL West): Contains teams from the west coast and other western regions of the United States.
   - Houston Astros
   - Oakland Athletics
   - Seattle Mariners
   - Los Angeles Angels
   - Texas Rangers

National League (NL):
1. Eastern Division (NL East): Comprises teams located mainly in the northeastern region of the United States.
   - Atlanta Braves
   - New York Mets
   - Philadelphia Phillies
   - Miami Marlins
   - Washington Nationals

2. Central Division (NL Central): Includes teams from the central United States.
   - Milwaukee Brewers
   - Chicago Cubs
   - St. Louis Cardinals
   - Cincinnati Reds
   - Pittsburgh Pirates

3. Western Division (NL West): Contains teams from the west coast and other western regions of the United States.
   - Los Angeles Dodgers
   - San Francisco Giants
   - San Diego Padres
   - Arizona Diamondbacks
   - Colorado Rockies

6:30 AMan hour ago

Regulations

The Major League Baseball (MLB) rulebook is extensive and covers many aspects of the league's operation, from the rules of the game to hiring policies and discipline. Here are some of the main points of the MLB rulebook:

1. Rules of the Game: The official rules of baseball, which include the rules for hitters, pitchers, runs, defense, among others, are defined by the MLB rulebook. This includes aspects such as the number of hits, pitches, bases, among others.

2. Regular Season: The regulations establish the length of the regular season, the number of games, how the teams are divided into divisions and how the playoffs are structured.

3. Playoffs: Defines how teams qualify for the playoffs, the playoff series and the specific rules for the division series, championship series and World Series.

4. Player Signing: Rules for the amateur draft, player contracts, minimum and maximum salaries, free agency rules, among others.

6:25 AMan hour ago

MLB

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the main baseball league in the United States and Canada. It is made up of 30 teams, divided equally between the American League (AL) and the National League (NL), with each league divided into three divisions. The MLB regular season runs from April to September, with the teams playing 162 games.

At the end of the regular season, teams compete for places in the playoffs, which include the Division Series, the Championship Series and the World Series. The World Series is the final series, where the champions of the American League and the National League face off to determine the MLB champion.

The MLB is known for its rich history, with baseball legends such as Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Jackie Robinson. In addition, the league has iconic stadiums such as Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park.

Baseball is a popular sport in the United States, with a strong fan culture and tradition, and the MLB is one of the country's major sports leagues.

6:20 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals live this Friday (8), at the Nationals Park at 7:05 pm ET, for the MLB.
6:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the MLB Match: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo