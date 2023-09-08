Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals match live?
What time is Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals match for MLB?
Argentina 8:05 pm: MLB.TV
Bolivia 7:05 pm: MLB.TV
Brazil 8:05 pm: MLB.TV
Chile 7:05 pm: MLB.TV
Colombia 6:05 pm: MLB.TV
Ecuador 6:05 pm: MLB.TV
USA 7:05 pm ET: MLB.TV
Spain 1:05 am: MLB.TV
Mexico 6:05 pm: MLB.TV
Paraguay 7:05 pm: MLB.TV
Peru 6:05 pm: MLB.TV
Uruguay 8:05 pm: MLB.TV
Venezuela 7:05 pm: MLB.TV
Nationals' latest results
Washington Nationals 5-11 New York Mets
Washington Nationals 4-6 Miami Marlins
Washington Nationals 5-11 Miami Marlins
Washington Nationals 5-8 Miami Marlins
Nationals
Dodgers' last games
Miami Marlins 6-3 Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 Atlanta Braves
Los Angeles Dodgers 2-4 Atlanta Braves
Los Angeles Dodgers 3-6 Atlanta Braves
Dodgers
Divisions
American League (AL):
1. East Division (AL East): Comprises teams located mainly in the northeastern region of the United States.
- New York Yankees
- Boston Red Sox
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Baltimore Orioles
2. Central Division (AL Central): Includes teams from the central United States.
- Chicago White Sox
- Cleveland Guardians (formerly Cleveland Indians)
- Detroit Tigers
- Kansas City Royals
- Minnesota Twins
3. Western Division (AL West): Contains teams from the west coast and other western regions of the United States.
- Houston Astros
- Oakland Athletics
- Seattle Mariners
- Los Angeles Angels
- Texas Rangers
National League (NL):
1. Eastern Division (NL East): Comprises teams located mainly in the northeastern region of the United States.
- Atlanta Braves
- New York Mets
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Miami Marlins
- Washington Nationals
2. Central Division (NL Central): Includes teams from the central United States.
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Chicago Cubs
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Cincinnati Reds
- Pittsburgh Pirates
3. Western Division (NL West): Contains teams from the west coast and other western regions of the United States.
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- San Francisco Giants
- San Diego Padres
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Colorado Rockies
Regulations
1. Rules of the Game: The official rules of baseball, which include the rules for hitters, pitchers, runs, defense, among others, are defined by the MLB rulebook. This includes aspects such as the number of hits, pitches, bases, among others.
2. Regular Season: The regulations establish the length of the regular season, the number of games, how the teams are divided into divisions and how the playoffs are structured.
3. Playoffs: Defines how teams qualify for the playoffs, the playoff series and the specific rules for the division series, championship series and World Series.
4. Player Signing: Rules for the amateur draft, player contracts, minimum and maximum salaries, free agency rules, among others.
MLB
At the end of the regular season, teams compete for places in the playoffs, which include the Division Series, the Championship Series and the World Series. The World Series is the final series, where the champions of the American League and the National League face off to determine the MLB champion.
The MLB is known for its rich history, with baseball legends such as Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Jackie Robinson. In addition, the league has iconic stadiums such as Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park.
Baseball is a popular sport in the United States, with a strong fan culture and tradition, and the MLB is one of the country's major sports leagues.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!