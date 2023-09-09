San Diego Padres vs Houston Astros LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Starting Pitcher- Astros
Hunter Brown- RHP
Pitcher Hunter Brown opens the game for the Astros, on the season he has a 10-10 record with a 4.53 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 26 games played.
Starting Pitcher- Padres
Blake Snell- LHP
Lefty pitcher Blake Snell opens the game for the Padres, on the season he has a 12-9 record with a 2.50 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 28 games played.
The Astros' season
The Houston Astros were stunned by a sweep against the Yankees, but rebounded against Texas, completing a sweep against a direct rival for the division title.
They are currently first in the American League West division, with a record of 80-61, with a .567 average percentage.
The Padres' season
The San Diego Padres have not had a season commensurate with their investment, although they have key players Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis, Manny Machado and Blake Snell.
They are currently fourth in the NL West division with a 66-75 record and a .468 fielding percentage average.
Astros to settle the battle in the West
After their good series against the Texas Rangers, the Astros lead their division, so a sweep against the Padres would leave them solidly in first place in the West.
The Astros' hitting has responded in the last three games, scoring more than 10 runs per game.
Head to Head - San Diego Padres vs Houston Astros
These two teams face each other for the first time this season, despite being a unique series, these will be the only three duels in the season between the two.
In regular season
The Padres have a 27-39 away record, while the Astros have a 35-34 home record.
The game will be played at the Minute Maid Park
The San Diego Padres vs Houston Astros game will be played at Minute Maid Park, located in the city of Houston, in the state of Texas, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2000, has a capacity for 41,000 spectators.
