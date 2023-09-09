Houston Astros vs San Diego Padres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Houston Astros vs San Diego Padres Live Score Here
“Obviously this was not a good run,” said Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. “To be honest, we didn’t do much well. They played well. They raved about us and didn't miss a single mistake. The long ball killed us in this series. We just don't run sales pitches. We left a lot of things left over throughout the series and we paid for it. They pitched well, swung the clubs and laid for us, there's no point. how to avoid this."
“Look, as a starting pitcher, your job is to be a pitcher. keep the momentum going,” said Verlander. “Our offense made it very easy for us in this series. Obviously, when you’ If you're betting on a big advantage, you'll be able to win. You want to consume innings and keep the team off the board as much as possible, and I was able to do that.
“The guys were ready,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “We attacked them early and went into their tired bullpen. Boy, what a day for Abreu – seven ribbies and two home runs. I saw Scherzer much better. He left some pitches in the zone, some broken balls, and our guys didn't miss. Verlander was very good.
“We’re happy with this sweep here and now we’re going to take a day off and play a tough San Diego team that we’ve never seen before.”
“I've had some difficult moments, but the most important thing for me is “This whole organization has supported me, a lot of the guys here have supported me - even [during] the hard times and the good times,” Abreu said. “You’ You have to try to find the positive things and enjoy them.”
Houston Astros campaign!
80 wins
62 defeats
3º placed in the conference.
How do the Houston Astros arrive?
“He was throwing 96, 97 [miles per hour] with his fastball, and then he was getting two hits and he was playing hard enough that you could see him. "If you had to commit to that breaking ball," Astros manager Dusty Baker said of Snell.
“É a game of chess," Snell said. “You’ You find out what they can do and how they will attack you, and what is their threat? What's their game plan... you? feel it. adjust your plan. They’ll get their successes, but if you don’t get them. If you are aware of this, you can keep moving forward.”
“We have the ability to score some runs and we did,” said coach Bob Melvin. “When you’ look at our execution differential (+73) and all that, sometimes it doesn't make sense. It's just about putting together longer runs.”
“The only thing I was frustrated with was the Alvarez walk,” “I cant do this. The double, a 2-0 quick ball for Abreu, he did a good job. They are a team that hits well. But they are still human.
“If you’ You’ll make your shots and understand the sequences you’re making. what you're doing to attack them, and remember that next time… I like my chances.”
“It was good,” said Grisham, who recorded a season-high four RBIs. “Hopefully, we can catch a tide. lucky here. Things are going our way and we are taking some lucky leaps.”
“The goal is not a question. give up races, but when we score 11, there is no I have a problem giving up two, especially this lineup," Snell said. “ really talented. I'm happy about it.”
San Diego Padres campaign!
80 wins
62 defeats
3º placed in the conference.
How do the San Diego Padres arrive?
