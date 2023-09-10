San Diego Padres vs Houston Astros LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Padres vs Astros live, as well as the latest information from Minute Maid Park. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch the Padres vs Astros game live?
You can watch the Padres vs Astros game on live TV through MLB TV.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB.com.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Starting Pitcher- Astros
J.P. France- RHP
Pitcher J.P. France opens the game for the Astros, on the season he has a 10-5 record with a 3.72 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 21 games played.
Starting Pitcher- Padres
It is an unknown who will open Sunday's game for the Padres, probably in the next few hours will be confirmed about San Diego's starting pitcher for this game.
The Astros' season
The Houston Astros know how to reinvent themselves, after losing key players like Gerrit Cole, Carlos Correa, George Springer and even Justin Verlander, who returned to the team in the middle of the season, the current champions are the candidates to win the fall classic trophy.
They are currently first in the American League West division, with a record of 80-62 and a .563 average percentage.
The Padres' season
The San Diego Padres are already thinking about 2024, the roster led by Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis, Manny Machado and Blake Snell could not take the project to the promised land.
They are currently fourth in the NL West division, with a 67-75 record, a .472 average percentage and 20 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Astros want to extend their gap in the West race
After their good series against the Texas Rangers, the Astros have not been able to extend their gap over Seattle to lead their division with more tranquility, the initial loss last Friday against the Padres did not generate more havoc thanks to the losses of Mariners and Rangers.
They are looking to close the series in a better way this Sunday, since a win could keep them in the division lead.
Head to Head - San Diego Padres vs Houston Astros
These two teams are facing each other for the third time this season, the first of the duels was won by the Padres by a score of 11-2.
In the regular season
The Padres have a 28-39 away record, while the Astros have a 35-35 home record.
The game will be played at the Minute Maid Park
The San Diego Padres vs Houston Astros game will be played at Minute Maid Park, located on Crawford Street in the city of Houston, in the state of Texas, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2000, was previously known as Eron Field and Astros Field.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of MLB 2023: San Diego Padres vs Houston Astros live and live!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pregame analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.