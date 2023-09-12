Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Starting Pitcher- Astros
Framber Valdez- LHP
Pitcher Framber Valdez opens the game for the Astros, on the season he has an 11-9 record with a 3.30 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 27 games played.
Starting Pitcher- Athletics
Mason Miller- RHP
Pitcher Mason Miller opens the game for the Astros, on the season he has a 0-2 record with a 3.09 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 5 games played.
The Astros' season
The Houston Astros had a very good week, which allowed them to catapult to first place in their division, now they are in a more favorable position with 2.5 games difference over Seattle.
They are currently first in the American League West division, with a record of 82-62, with a .569 average percentage.
The Athletics' season
The Oakland Athletics are already thinking about 2024, with a low-cost roster full of promising young players, expectations for the Athletics were very low.
They are currently last in the American League West division, with a record of 44-99, a .308 fielding percentage and the second worst record in the league.
Astros to seal their title in the West
After taking a two and a half game lead over the Seattle Mariners, the Houston Astros face the worst team in the Majors at home, the Athletics will be the judges for Houston. If Dusty Baker's team gets the sweep against Oakland, they will be in a favorable position for the Playoffs.
Head to Head - Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros
These two teams meet for the 11th time this season, the series is in Houston's favor with a 9-1 record in the previous 10 games.
In the regular season, the Athletics have a 20-52 away record, while the Astros have a 37-35 home record.
MLB and the memory of 9/11
The MLB will have a special day this Monday, 22 years after that fateful September 11, 2001, the Majors was one of the activities that was paralyzed after the September 11 attacks.
From then on, the decision was made that in every game after that fateful day, at the end of the top of the seventh inning, the theme "God Bless America" would be sung, a tradition that has been maintained throughout all these years.
The game will be played at the Minute Maid Park
The Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics game will be played at Minute Maid Park, located in the city of Houston, in the state of Texas, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2000, has a capacity for 41,000 spectators.
