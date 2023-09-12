San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for the Padres vs Dodgers live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Padres vs Dodgers live, as well as the latest information from Dodger Stadium. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch the Padres vs Dodgers game live?
You can watch the Padres vs Dodgers game on live TV through MLB TV.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB.com.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB.com.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Starting Pitcher- Dodgers
Gavin Stone- RHP
Pitcher Gavin Stone opens the game for the Dodgers, on the season he has a 1-0 record with a 10.50 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 10 games played.
Pitcher Gavin Stone opens the game for the Dodgers, on the season he has a 1-0 record with a 10.50 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 10 games played.
Starting Pitcher- Padres
Pedro Avila- RHP
Pitcher Pedro Avila opens the game for the Padres, on the season he has a 1-2 record with a 2.19 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 10 games played.
Pitcher Pedro Avila opens the game for the Padres, on the season he has a 1-2 record with a 2.19 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 10 games played.
The Dodgers' season
The success of the Los Angeles Dodgers seems to be vital, year after year they are contenders to not only win their division, but also the National League and World Series.
Currently, the Dodgers are first in their division, with a record of 87-55, and a fielding percentage of .613, the third best in the Majors.
The Padres' season
The San Diego Padres had a season to forget, a new year, with a new failure, the winning formula does not seem to find it.
They are currently fourth in the NL West division, with a 67-77 record, a .465 average percentage and 21 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.
They are currently fourth in the NL West division, with a 67-77 record, a .465 average percentage and 21 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers to extend their dominance in the West
The Dodgers have been the most dominant franchise in the NL West in recent years, the team piloted by Dave Roberts prior to this season won 9 of the last divisional titles, in addition to winning 3 NL championships and a World Series in 2020.
This year they are on their way to another NL West pennant, but they can make it to the Fall Classic again.
Head to Head - San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers
These two teams meet for the eleventh time this season, the record is 8-2 in favor of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In the regular season, the Padres have a 28-41 away record, while the Dodgers have a 47-24 home record.
MLB and the memory of 9/11
The MLB will have a special day this Monday, after 22 years since that fateful September 11, 2001, the Majors was one of the activities that was paralyzed after the attacks of September 11.
From then on, the decision was made that in every game after that fateful day, at the end of the top of the seventh inning, the theme "God Bless America" would be sung, a tradition that has been maintained throughout all these years.
The game will be played at Dodger Stadium
The San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers game will be played at Dodger Stadium, located in the city of Los Angeles, in the state of California, in the United States. This stadium, inaugurated in 1962, has a capacity for 56,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023 match: San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles DodgersLive Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.