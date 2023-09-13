Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Athletics vs. Astros live, as well as the latest information from Minute Maid Park. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch the Athletics vs Astros game live?
You can watch the Athletics vs Astros game live on MLB TV, ATT SportsNet-SW and NBCSCA.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB.com.
Starting Pitcher- Astros
Justin Verlander- RHP
Pitcher Justin Verlander opens the game for the Astros, on the season he has an 11-7 record with a 3.23 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 23 games played.
Starting Pitcher- Athletics
JP Sears- LHP
Pitcher JP Sears opens the game for the A's, on the season he has a 4-11 record with a 4.51 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 28 games played.
The Astros' season
The Houston Astros did not get off to a great start this week, and now have a 2.0 game differential over Seattle.
They are currently first in the American League West division, with a record of 82-63, with a .566 average percentage.
The Athletics' season
The Oakland Athletics are already thinking about 2024, with a low-cost roster full of promising young players, expectations for the Athletics were very low.
They are currently last in the American League West division, with a record of 45-99, a .313 fielding percentage and the second worst record in the league.
A's shock West leaders
A team with nothing to lose can be dangerous for anyone, that is what happened yesterday with Oakland, the A's with an excellent job of good pitching staff mitigated the Astros' offense, to achieve a key victory for the team's confidence.
Head to Head - Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros
These two teams meet for the 12th time this season, the series is in Houston's favor with a 9-2 record in the previous 11 games.
In the regular season, the Athletics have a 21-52 away record, while the Astros have a 37-36 home record.
The game will be played at the Minute Maid Park
The Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics game will be played at Minute Maid Park, located in the city of Houston, in the state of Texas, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2000, has a capacity for 41,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023 match: Oakland Athletics vs Houston AstrosLive Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.