Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match
Starting Pitcher- Astros

Justin Verlander- RHP
Pitcher Justin Verlander opens the game for the Astros, on the season he has an 11-7 record with a 3.23 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 23 games played.
Starting Pitcher- Athletics

JP Sears- LHP 
Pitcher JP Sears opens the game for the A's, on the season he has a 4-11 record with a 4.51 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 28 games played.
The Astros' season

The Houston Astros did not get off to a great start this week, and now have a 2.0 game differential over Seattle.  
They are currently first in the American League West division, with a record of 82-63, with a .566 average percentage.
The Athletics' season

The Oakland Athletics are already thinking about 2024, with a low-cost roster full of promising young players, expectations for the Athletics were very low. 
They are currently last in the American League West division, with a record of 45-99, a .313 fielding percentage and the second worst record in the league.
A's shock West leaders

A team with nothing to lose can be dangerous for anyone, that is what happened yesterday with Oakland, the A's with an excellent job of good pitching staff mitigated the Astros' offense, to achieve a key victory for the team's confidence.
Head to Head - Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros

These two teams meet for the 12th time this season, the series is in Houston's favor with a 9-2 record in the previous 11 games. 
In the regular season, the Athletics have a 21-52 away record, while the Astros have a 37-36 home record.
The game will be played at the Minute Maid Park

The Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics game will be played at Minute Maid Park, located in the city of Houston, in the state of Texas, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2000, has a capacity for 41,000 spectators.
Photo: MLB
Photo: MLB
