Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch MLB

Watch Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics Live Score Here
“It wasn’t necessarily our offense; it could have been their pitch,” manager Dusty Baker said. “The first guy, really, I don’t think we’d ever seen him, and he was playing 100. They switched to a guy who was the complete opposite. Sometimes this opener works.
“Waldichuk, he was changing speeds — high, fast ball, lots of changeups,” Baker said. “It felt like we were in the fourth or fifth inning before we could spit it out. They played a good game against us. It doesn't matter who you're playing if a guy is trading out there. And that's what they were doing. They played an incredible game against us.”
“We had an opportunity. It looked a little promising,” Tucker said. “We would still have to score four runs against a good pitcher, but as long as we try to hit together and at least have opportunities, we will always be in the game. It just didn’t work out tonight.”
“Framber played well enough to win,” Baker said. “You stay out, it doesn’t matter. You give up a few solo home runs and it usually doesn't hurt you. He had several strikeouts. He threw the ball well, but their pitching held us back.”
Astros Campaign!
- 82 victories
- 63 skids
- 3rd place in the conference
How do the Astros arrive?
“This was probably the best pitching performance we’ve had all year,” coach Mark Kotsay said. “The two young guys, Mason Miller and Ken Waldichuk, really did a great job tonight.
“For Ken, tonight was a night where he threw strikes, hit the zone, mixed speeds in the zone with his changeup, with his sweeper and had enough [velocity] on the fastball to keep them off balance. [His] 67 pitches in six innings shows you don't need to shut out opponents. You can get some early contacts and be successful.”
“This is probably the best I’ve commanded [in the move],” Waldichuk said. “In previous outings, especially when I've been hanging out with more guys, that change kind of gives me problems when I spray. So to have that tonight was really big.”
“[Miller] might be one of the best arms I’ve ever seen in person, if we’re being honest,” Waldichuk said. “His stuff is just unreal. It's fun to see him out there, and I knew when he was opening today, I was like, 'He's going to set the tone.'"
Athletics Campaign!
- 45 wins
- 99 defeats
- 14th place in the conference.
How do Athletics arrive?
