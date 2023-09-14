Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch MLB

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Live Score Here
"Good swing, he hit a fast ball in the zone," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "He got some good hits. The double to right center [later in the game]. He is a good hitter, he is; a good athlete. That was fun to watch."
"I think this is the answer. a question for later,” said Cora. "The fact that he can be versatile, I think the second base part is great. real. We believe he can do this too, is he? only It's a matter of playing with him there. In September. But versatility is important. a big part of this game. This helps his list. "
"He is He is a good defender in short and central field and in other positions. Talking to Triple-A Worcester manager Chad Tracy, he throws grounders at third and seems like a natural. So he is a good athlete who can do it all and we'll see what the future holds."
"He is a good player. A very good player. It was a “great move,” said Cora about the 17th. Boston prospect. "He's here. working hard with Field Instructor Kyle Hudson on many things. We are moving it."
"I'm happy to be in that group," said Devers. "I know the stars they were when they played and being able to be in that conversation, of course, makes me happy. But I know there is still a chance. more work to do and more ground to cover."
73 victories
72 defeats
8º at the conference.
How do the Red Sox arrive?
“I don’t think it hurts how we” are playing,” said Anthony Volpe, “and how we’re able to play.”
“We were doing well with five straight wins and I was just trying to get the next one,” said Rodón. "It wasn't good."
“He just couldn’t reach that good pace where he did, at that great pace that we think he’s still doing. “There,” said coach Aaron Boone. “I think it’s right. absolutely there. We just hope to finish this month strong and put ourselves in a position to move forward strongly into next year with his material.”
“I didn&rsquot perform very well,” said Rodón, who owns a 6.60 ERA in 10 starts as a Yankee after going 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts for the Giants in 2022 “It's been very frustrating.”
“Physically, his stuff isn’t that far away,” Boone said. “I think it was a strange year of recovery, new team, start, stop and just not getting into the good rhythm of the season. É It's that fine line between what makes a guy great and where he stands. trying to find it.”
“I think he’s He's one of the purest hitters I've ever played with. I played,” said Volpe. “Only Because of the level of consistency in everything he does and how he can make adjustments, he gets everything right. É super impressive.”
Yankees Campaign!
73 victories
72 defeats
9º at the conference.
How do the Yankees arrive?
