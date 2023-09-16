Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Dodgers vs Mariners live, as well as the latest information from T-Mobile Park. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Dodgers vs Mariners live?
You can watch the Dodgers vs Mariners game live on MLB TV.
Starting Pitcher- Mariners
George Kirby- RHP
Pitcher George Kirby opens the game for the Mariners, on the season he has a 10-9 record with a 3.48 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 27 games played.
Starting Pitcher- Dodgers
Bobby Miller- RHP
Pitcher Bobby Miller opens the game for the Dodgers, on the season he has a 9-3 record with a 3.98 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 18 games played.
The Mariners' season
The Mariners have jumped right back into contention for a Playoff berth, after many years of ostracism, Seattle's Mariners are back in contention for the big nights in October.
Currently, the Mariners are third in their division with a record of 81-65 and a .555 percentage, and are provisionally occupying the last American League wild card, which would allow them to advance to the first round of the postseason.
The Dodgers' season
The Los Angeles Dodgers have all but clinched the National League West division title, and once again Dave Roberts' team is not only a contender to win their division, but also the National League and World Series.
Currently, the Dodgers are first in their division, with a record of 88-57, and a fielding percentage of .607, the fourth best in the Majors and second in the National League.
Head to Head - Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners
These two teams are facing each other for the first time this season, a matchup that will only be featured in this weekend's three-game series.
In the regular season, the Dodgers have a 40-31 away record, while the Mariners have a 41-30 home record.
Seattle and Los Angeles, with their sights set on the postseason
The Dodgers, a Playoff regular in recent seasons, visit the Mariners, who for many years were not involved in these struggles.
The Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners game will be played at T-Mobile Park, located in the city of Seattle, in the state of Washington, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 47,943 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023 match: ¡Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle MarinersLive Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.