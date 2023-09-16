Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox Live Score Here
“I believe so,” said Bello. “I think he saw a lot of pitches. I just I wanted to get to the ahead of the count with Vladdy, and he jumped on that first pitch. The field was supposed to be outside, but I was a little open and the ball went straight into the middle.”
“Yes, in the last few games, all the runs have come in just one inning,” Bello said. “So I’ll go back to the videos to see what’s happening. happening and what is happening? What is missing in that specific input and at that specific time to try to improve it for the next output. É That's what I'll do this time. I will try to improve for my next tour. “
“He's going to keep getting better,” Cora said of the 24-year-old Bello. kind of struggling to get to five, struggling to get to six. You know, [tonight], it was probably the best I've seen him over the years.
“José He was a kid when he started with the Twins, and now he's a kid. one of the guys there So hopefully we can continue to work with Brayan, make him better, attack the rest of the season the right way and do certain things in the offseason to be ready for next year.&rdquo ;
“Yes, when you’ look back one year and see! Where I am now, I think I've improved in a lot of areas,” Bello said. “One of the things I want to improve is allow fewer races, but I think that will happen over time. Overall, if you are interested in Look where I was a while ago. a year and where I am now, I'm in a very good and happy position where I am now.”
“This is a big home run from him today,” said Schneider. “You shouldn&rsquot forget Bo [Bichette’s at-bat earlier when he drew a 3-2 walk. É that's what we're talking about. It doesn't have to be Vlad, Bo or George [Springer]. É everyone doing their part. Bo's hitting was huge before Vladdy, but his timing definitely looks better.”
“We have turned the page”, said Berríos. “Tonight we started with a victory and we hope we can keep this streak going for a long time.”
