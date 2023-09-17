Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match
Starting Pitcher- Mariners

Bryce Miller- RHP 
Pitcher Bryce Miller opens the game for the Mariners, on the season he has an 8-5 record with a 4.05 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 22 games played.
Starting Pitcher- Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw- LHP 
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw opens the game for the Dodgers, on the season he has a 12-4 record with a 2.61 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 21 games played.
The Mariners' season

The Mariners have put themselves squarely in contention for a Playoff berth. After many years of ostracism, the Seattle Mariners are seeking their second consecutive postseason, something they have not accomplished since the 2000 and 2001 seasons. Currently, the Mariners are third in their division with an 81-66 record and a .551 fielding percentage, provisionally occupying the last American League wild card, which would allow them to advance to the first round of the postseason.
The Dodgers' season

The Los Angeles Dodgers, behind the Atlanta Braves, are the leading contenders to represent the National League in the fall classic, the West title appears to be a formality for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Currently, the Dodgers are first in their division with an 89-57 record and a .610 percentage, fourth best in the Majors and second in the National League.
Head to Head - Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners

Estos dos equipos se enfrentan por segunda vez en la temporada, dicho enfrentamiento se presentará únicamente en la serie de tres juegos de este fin de semana. In the regular season, the Dodgers have a 41-31 away record, while the Mariners have a 41-31 home record.
The second game of this series is played

The Dodgers and Mariners meet in the second game of the series between the two teams, the first of which went to the Dodgers, who defeated the Mariners 6-3 on Friday. The Los Angeles Dodgers have all but clinched the National League divisional title, while the Seattle Mariners are looking to reach their second straight postseason after 20 seasons without reaching the fall series.
The stadium

The match will be played at the Seattle Mariners' home park, T-Mobile Park, located in the city of Seattle, in the state of Washington, in the United States. This stadium, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 47,943 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023 match: ¡Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners Live Updates!

