Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for the Dodgers vs Mariners live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Dodgers vs Mariners live, as well as the latest information from T-Mobile Park. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Dodgers vs Mariners live?
You can watch the Dodgers vs Mariners game live on MLB TV, ROOTNW and SportsNet LA.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB.com.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB.com.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Starting Pitcher- Mariners
Logan Gilbert- RHP
Pitcher Logan Gilbert opens the game for the Mariners, on the season he has a 13-5 record with a 3.62 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 29 games pitched.
Pitcher Logan Gilbert opens the game for the Mariners, on the season he has a 13-5 record with a 3.62 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 29 games pitched.
Starting Pitcher- Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw- LHP
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw opens the game for the Dodgers, on the season he has a 12-4 record with a 2.61 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 21 games played.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw opens the game for the Dodgers, on the season he has a 12-4 record with a 2.61 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 21 games played.
The Mariners' season
The Mariners are looking to stay in contention for one of the American League wild cards, in a neck-and-neck battle with the Toronto Blue Jays for the final playoff spot. The Seattle Mariners will try to reach their second consecutive postseason, something they have not achieved since the 2000 and 2001 seasons.
Currently, the Mariners are third in their division with a record of 81-66 and a winning percentage of .551, and are tied for the third wild card spot with Toronto.
Currently, the Mariners are third in their division with a record of 81-66 and a winning percentage of .551, and are tied for the third wild card spot with Toronto.
The Dodgers' season
The Los Angeles Dodgers, captained by Dave Roberts, will once again be at the October party. Filled with experienced players and multiple championship rings, the Angelinos are one of the heavy favorites and contenders for the World Series title.
Currently, the Dodgers are first in their division with an 89-57 record and a .610 wins percentage, fourth best in the Majors and second in the National League.
Currently, the Dodgers are first in their division with an 89-57 record and a .610 wins percentage, fourth best in the Majors and second in the National League.
Head-to-Head: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners
These two teams meet for the third time this season, said matchup will be featured in this weekend's three-game series only.
In the regular season, the Dodgers have a 41-31 record as visitors, while the Mariners have a 41-31 record at home.
In the regular season, the Dodgers have a 41-31 record as visitors, while the Mariners have a 41-31 record at home.
The third game of the series will be played this Sunday
The series between the Dodgers and the Mariners reaches its end, a win for both could be key for the definition of the Playoff spots.
The visitors are first in the NL West, while the locals are in the fight for a wild card spot in the American League.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Seattle Mariners' home park, T-Mobile Park, located in the city of Seattle, in the state of Washington, in the United States. This stadium, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 47,943 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023 match: ¡Los Angeles Dodgers vs Seattle Mariners Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.