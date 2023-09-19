Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Dodgers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for the Tigers vs Dodgers live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the Tigers vs Dodgers starting lineups, as well as the latest information from Dodger Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Tigers vs Dodgers live?
You can watch the Tigers vs Dodgers game live on MLB TV.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB.com.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB.com.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Starting Pitcher- Dodgers
Lance Lynn- RHP
Pitcher Lance Lynn opens the game for the Dodgers, on the season he has an 11-11 record with a 5.94 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 29 games played.
Pitcher Lance Lynn opens the game for the Dodgers, on the season he has an 11-11 record with a 5.94 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 29 games played.
Starting Pitcher- Tigers
Eduardo Rodriguez- LHP
Pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez opens the game for the Tigers. On the season he has an 11-8 record with a 3.32 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 23 games played.
Pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez opens the game for the Tigers. On the season he has an 11-8 record with a 3.32 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 23 games played.
Head-to-Head: Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
These two teams meet for the only time this season, said matchup will be featured only in the three-game series between Monday through Wednesday.
In the regular season, the Dodgers have a 48-26 home record, while the Tigers have a 37-36 away record.
The Dodgers' season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the owners of the NL West, but they don't seem to be satisfied, as their manager has said they are going for the other titles the Dodgers aspire to.
Currently, the Dodgers are the division champions with a 91-57 record and a .615 winning percentage, third best in the Majors and second in the National League.
Currently, the Dodgers are the division champions with a 91-57 record and a .615 winning percentage, third best in the Majors and second in the National League.
Tigers' season
The Tigers are third in their division in the American League, an inconsistent season for the Detroiters who are already thinking about 2024.
Currently, the Tigers have a record of 70-79 and a winning percentage of .470, 8.5 games behind the leaders, the Minnesota Twins.
Currently, the Tigers have a record of 70-79 and a winning percentage of .470, 8.5 games behind the leaders, the Minnesota Twins.
The last two weeks of the regular season kick off
All the teams are competing in the last month of the season with different aspirations. The two opponents in this game have different realities: the Dodgers, already qualified, are thinking about the postseason, while the Tigers, one of the worst teams in the majors, are thinking about 2024.
The game will be played at Dodger Stadium
The Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Dodgers game will be played at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles (California), USA with capacity for 56,000 people. It is the home of the Dodgers and was inaugurated in April 1962.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023 match: Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Dodgers Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.