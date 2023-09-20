Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for the Red Sox vs Rangers live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the Red Sox vs Rangers starting lineups, as well as the latest information from Globe Life Field. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.
How to watch the Red Sox vs Rangers game live?
You can watch the Red Sox vs Rangers game live on MLB TV.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB.com.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB.com.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Starting Pitcher- Rangers
Nathan Eovaldi- RHP
Former Boston pitcher Nathan Eovaldi opens the game for the Rangers. On the season he has an 11-4 record with a 2.96 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 22 games played.
Former Boston pitcher Nathan Eovaldi opens the game for the Rangers. On the season he has an 11-4 record with a 2.96 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 22 games played.
Starting Pitcher- Red Sox
Tanner Houck- RHP
Pitcher Tanner Houck opens the game for the Red Sox, on the season he has a 5-9 record with a 4.94 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 18 games played.
Pitcher Tanner Houck opens the game for the Red Sox, on the season he has a 5-9 record with a 4.94 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 18 games played.
The Rangers' season
The Texas Rangers have had a good season, but they are not assured of a postseason berth and are in a battle with Toronto and Seattle for the last two wild cards in the American League.
They are currently second in the American League West division, with a record of 82-67, with a .550 average percentage.
They are currently second in the American League West division, with a record of 82-67, with a .550 average percentage.
The Red Sox season
It has been a disappointing season for Boston, the team led by Alex Cora had one of the most critical years of the last ten seasons.
Today they are in last place in their division in the American League, with a 74-76 record and a .493 average percentage.
Face to face: Red Sox vs Rangers
This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams this season, so far, the record is in Boston's favor.
Texas is 45-30 in home games and 82-67 overall. Boston has a 36-38 record in away games and a 74-76 record overall.
Rangers look to clinch postseason berth
The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers face off tonight in the second game of their three-game series.
These two teams met last July in Boston, with the Red Sox winning 2-1. Now, in Texas, the Rangers are looking to clinch the series in order to qualify for the Playoffs.
The game will be played at Globe Life Field
The Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers game will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, USA, a stadium that cost $1.2 billion to build and is the second most expensive state-of-the-art MLB baseball stadium.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023: Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers live stream!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pregame analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.