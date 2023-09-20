Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 MLB Regular Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees online and live from the 2023 MLB Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees game in several countries:
Argentina: 8:05 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Bolivia: 7:05 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Brazil: 8:05 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Chile: 8:05 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Colombia: 6:05 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Ecuador: 6:05 p.m. on MLB League Pass
USA (ET): 7:05 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Spain: 00:05 hours on MLB League Pass
Mexico: 5:05 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Paraguay: 8:05 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Peru: 6:05 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Uruguay: 8:05 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Venezuela: 7:05 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Last Yankees lineup!
These are the Yankees players who lined up in the last game: Lemahieu, Judge, Torres, Stanton, Wells, Volpe, Bauers, Cabrera, Florial and Schmidt.
Aaron Judge, a must see player!
The New York right fielder is the top figure of the Yankees and continues the season as the team's leader in Home Runs as the best scorer with numbers of 31 home runs, 67 runs and 80 hits so far this season. The Yankees star is back on the diamond and is taking advantage of the team's moment to be among the best in the American League and, after having been considered one of the starting players for the all-star game, this was considered as one of the great players of the season and postseason due to his good moment. Without a doubt, the outfielder's connection with Gleyber Torres is bringing fruit to a team that could be one of the most interesting of this campaign.
How does the Yankees get here?
The New York team continues this season after having reached the American League Finals with a team full of great figures and led by Aaron Judge, in that instance the team fell to the Astros and was far from another opportunity to win. get into the World Series. The Yankees are on a streak of 71 wins and 72 losses to place themselves in fifth place in the East and out of the playoff spots. In the Eastern Conference playoffs, they left out the Hornets and Cavs to face Miami in the first round, where they were eliminated in a 4-1 series. For this season, the great core of young people was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players like Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres, Anthony Volpe, Gerrit Cole, Clay Holmes and Anthony Rizzo to have greater roster depth. New York continues this season as one of the teams to follow and one that can provide the greatest spectacle. The Yankees' goal is to get among the best in the American League East Division and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Latest Blue Jays lineup!
These are the Blue Jays players who lined up in the last game: Springer, Bichette, Guerrero Jr., Schneider, Chapman, Varsho, Kiermaier, Biggio and Heineman.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a must see player!
The Toronto first baseman is the top figure of the Blue Jays and is one of the current leaders of the team's offense as part of the best scorers with 71 runs he has achieved so far this season, in addition to 24 home runs and an average of .344. The Blue Jays star is back on the diamond and is taking advantage of the team's moment to be fighting for a place in the American League playoffs, after having been considered for the 2023 all-star game, this was contemplated as one of the great players of the season in his position due to his good moment. Without a doubt, the connection of the hitter with Bo Bichette will be essential for Toronto to meet its objectives.
How does the Blue Jays arrive?
The Toronto team continues this season after being left out in the Wild Cards series in the American League East Division Playoffs and staying in third place in its zone. Toronto was one of the teams that surprised by making multiple moves during free agency, the team's roster has great players such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer, Chris Bassit, Kevin Gausman and Daulton Varsho. The Blue Jays have a great squad and are expected to be in the Playoffs again. However, not everything is perfect and the team has not achieved the results that were expected. At the moment, they are in fourth place in their division with a record of 83 wins and 67 losses. They are also still in the fight with the Rays to try to sneak into the Wild Cards phase. The games against the Yankees are of greater importance to try to add victories that keep them with playoff possibilities this season and they will have to take advantage of them to achieve this.
Where’s the game?
Yankee Stadium located in New York City will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023 MLB championship in their respective league. This stadium has capacity for 46,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2009.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees match, corresponding to the 2023 MLB Regular Season. The match will take place at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 p.m.