Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Dodgers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

In a few moments we will share with you the Tigers vs Dodgers starting lineups, as well as the latest information from Dodger Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Tigers vs Dodgers live?
You can watch the Tigers vs Dodgers game live on MLB TV.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB.com.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Starting Pitcher- Dodgers
Bobby Miller- RHP
Pitcher Bobby Miller opens the game for the Dodgers, on the season he has a 10-3 record with a 4.02 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 19 games pitched.
Starting pitcher- Tigers
Reese Olson- RHP
Pitcher Resee Olson opens the game for the Tigers, on the season he has a 4-7 record with a 4.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 19 games played.
Urias case update
The Dodgers have completely erased the Mexican left-hander from their roster, it appears that the franchise will have no further consideration for the pitcher.
His teammate, Kike Hernandez addressed the issue:
"We know absolutely nothing, we know what you know and I'm being as transparent as possible. We know what's out there and they haven't told us because the team doesn't know. The team is waiting to hear what of course has been very unfortunate for us, for him, for the victim and I hope we can get some clarity here in the near future," Hernandez told the media.
Next September 27, Urias is summoned by a U.S. court to hear his legal situation.
The Dodgers' season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the masters, lord and masters of the National League West division, Dave Roberts' team is writing one of the golden pages in the Majors.
Currently, the Dodgers are the division champions with a 92-57 record and a winning percentage of .617, third best in the majors and second in the National League.
The Tigers' season
The Tigers are third in their division in the American League, the Detroit team is already thinking about next season, which they will have to face without their emblem, Miguel Cabrera.
Currently, the Tigers have a record of 70-80 and a winning percentage of .467, 9 games behind the leaders, the Minnesota Twins.
Dodgers look to get closer to 100 wins
Since 2018, the Dodgers have not recorded less than 100 wins in a season, this with the exception of the shortened 2020 season, in which most likely in case of maintaining the trend would have been close to the record of wins in a season.
The truth is that in order for the Dodgers to maintain their 100-win trend, they must have eight wins in the last 13 games of the season.
The game will be played at Dodger Stadium
The Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Dodgers game will be played at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles (California), USA with capacity for 56,000 people. It is the home of the Dodgers and was inaugurated in April 1962.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023 match:Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles DodgersLive Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.