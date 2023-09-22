San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Starting Pitcher- Dodgers
Emmet Sheehan- RHP
Pitcher Emmet Sheehan opens the game for the Dodgers, on the season he has a 3-1 record with a 5-44 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 11 games played.
Starting Pitcher- Giants
Kyle Harrison- LHP
Pitcher Kyle Harrison opens the game for the Giants, on the season he has a 1-1 record with a 5.18 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 5 games played.
Graterol and the emotional moment of the week
Venezuelan pitcher Brusdar Graterol had a joy this week, last Tuesday for the first time his mother saw him pitch in the Show. Graterol had not seen his mother for 7 years and the Dodgers in their networks highlighted this emotional moment.
All the feels for Brusdar and his mom reuniting at the airport. 😭 pic.twitter.com/sbrMYXHC6d— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 20, 2023
The Dodgers' season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the masters, lord and masters of the National League West division, Dave Roberts' team is close to second place in the Majors.
Currently, the Dodgers are the division champions with a 93-57 record and a .620 winning percentage, third best in the majors and second in the National League.
The Giants' season
The Giants are third in their division in the National League, the team from the Bay Area is already thinking about next season, so in the transfer market they will have to secure key pieces to try to be protagonists in 2024.
Currently, the Tigers have a 76-76 record and a .500 winning percentage, 18 games behind the leaders, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers in search of an unbeatable close to the season
Dave Roberts' team has its sights set on the Playoffs, however, the ninth team from Los Angeles is looking to go one step further, they have the second highest average in the majors, only surpassed by the Braves.
The game will be played at Dodger Stadium
The Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Dodgers game will be played at Dodger Stadium, located at 1000 Vin Scully Avenue in Los Angeles, California, USA with capacity for 56,000 people. It is the home of the Dodgers and was inaugurated in April 1962.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023 match: San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.