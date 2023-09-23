Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB

ADVERTISEMENT
DIVISIONS
American League (AL):
1. Eastern Division (AL East): Comprises teams located mainly in the northeastern region of the United States.
-New York Yankees
-Boston Red Sox
-Tampa Bay Rays
-Toronto Blue Jays
-Baltimore Orioles
2. Central Division (AL Central): Includes teams from the central United States.
-Chicago White Sox
- Cleveland Guardians (formerly Cleveland Indians)
-Detroit Tigers
-Kansas City Royals
- Minnesota Twins
3. West Division (AL West): Contains teams from the West Coast and other regions of the western United States.
- Houston Astros
-Oakland Athletics
- Seattle Mariners
-Los Angeles Angels
-Texas Rangers
National League (NL):
1. East Division (NL East): Comprises teams located mainly in the northeastern region of the United States.
-Atlanta Braves
-New York Mets
-Philadelphia Phillies
-Miami Marlins
-Washington Nationals
2. Central Division (NL Central): Includes teams from the central United States.
-Milwaukee Brewers
-Chicago Cubs
- St. Louis Cardinals
-Cincinnati Reds
-Pittsburgh Pirates
3. West Division (NL West): Contains teams from the West Coast and other regions of the western United States.
-Los Angeles Dodgers
-San Francisco Giants
- San Diego Padres
-Arizona Diamondbacks
-Colorado Rockies.
RULES!
1. Rules of the Game: The official rules of baseball, which include rules for hitting, pitching, running, defending, and so on, are defined by MLB regulation. This includes aspects such as the number of hits, pitches, bases, among others.
2. Regular Season: The regulation establishes the length of the regular season, the number of games, how teams are divided into divisions and how the playoffs are structured.
3. Playoffs: Defines how teams qualify for the playoffs, playoff series, and specific rules for division series, championship series, and World Series.
4. Player Hiring: Rules for drafting amateurs, player contracts, minimum and maximum salaries, free agency rules, among others.
MLB!
At the end of the regular season, teams compete for playoff spots, which include the Division Series, Championship Series, and World Series. This is the final series, where the champions of the American League and the National League face off to determine the MLB champion.
It is known for its rich history, featuring baseball legends such as Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, and Jackie Robinson. In addition, the league features iconic stadiums such as Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park.
MLB is a popular sport in the United States, with a strong cheering culture and tradition, and the MLB is one of the best sports in the world. one of the top sports leagues in the country.