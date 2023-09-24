San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Giants vs Dodgers live, as well as the latest information from Dodger Stadium.
Starting Pitcher- Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw- RHP
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw opens the game for the Dodgers, on the season he has a 12-4 record with a 2.52 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 22 games played.
Starting Pitcher- Giants
Logan Webb- RHP
Pitcher Logan Webb opens the game for the Giants, on the season he has a 0-0 record with a 0.00 ERA and 00 strikeouts in 00 games played.
Head to Head: Giants vs Dodgers
This will be the ninth meeting between the two teams this season; so far, the record stands at 3-4 with the Giants favoring the Dodgers. They are one of seven teams against which the Dodgers have a losing record on the season.
Can Freeman compete for the MVP?
Freddie Freeman reached 200 hits on the season on Friday, when he connected on a hit ball in the first inning against the Giants. Another highlight for the Dodgers first baseman, who recently set an unprecedented mark for home runs, doubles and stolen bases in a season.
Barring an outstanding performance, Freeman would be a deserving MVP for the season, but in the case of the Atlanta Braves, Ronald Acuna is having a great year, Matt Olson is another who is in the conversation and his own teammate, Mookie Betts, is the favorite to win the award.
The Dodgers' season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the National League West division champions, Dave Roberts' team is close to second place in the Majors.
Currently, the Dodgers are the division champions with a 94-58 record and a winning percentage of .618, second best in the Majors and in the National League, behind only the Atlanta Braves.
The Giants' season
The Giants are third in their division in the National League, the team from the Bay Area is already thinking about next season, a completely revamped team is expected in 2024.
Currently, the Giants have a 76-77 record and a .497 winning percentage and are 19 games behind the division champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
The game will be played at Dodger Stadium
The San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers game will be played at Dodger Stadium, located at 1000 Vin Scully Avenue in Los Angeles, California, USA with capacity for 56,000 people.
It is the home of the Dodgers and was inaugurated in April 1962.
