Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

Stay tuned for the Astros vs Mariners live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Astros vs Mariners live, as well as the latest information from T-Mobile Park. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch the Astros vs Mariners game live?
You can watch the Astros vs Mariners game live on MLB Network, ROOTNW and ATT SportsNet-SW.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB TV.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Starting Pitcher- Mariners
Luis Castillo- RHP
Right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo opens the game for the Mariners, on the season he has a 14-7 record with a 3.06 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 31 games played.
Last start: Tuesday, September 19, against Oakland, he pitched 7 innings, allowed 5 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks and 8 strikeouts.
Starting Pitcher- Astros
Justin Verlander- RHP
Right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander opens the game for the Astros, on the season he has an 11-8 record with a 3.44 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 25 games played.
Last start: Monday, September 18, against Baltimore, he pitched 6 innings, allowed 8 hits, 3 runs, 1 walks and 5 strikeouts.
The Mariners' season
After a disastrous series against Texas, the Mariners are playing for their lives in the fight for one of the American League wild cards, in a neck-and-neck battle with the Houston Astros for the last Playoff berth. The Seattle Mariners will try to reach their second consecutive postseason, something they have not achieved since the 2000 and 2001 seasons.
Currently, the Mariners are third in their division with a record of 84-71 and a winning percentage of .542, trailing Houston by 0.5 game in the battle for the third wild card spot.
The Astros' season
The Houston Astros, led by Dusty Baker, have found it difficult to repeat the success of previous years. The reigning World Series champions have a definitive card to play in this series against Seattle.
Currently, the Astros are second in the American League West division with a record of 85-71 and a winning percentage of .545, 2.5 games behind Texas, who leads the division and 0.5 game behind Seattle.
Head-to-Head: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners
These two teams meet for the eleventh time this season, Seattle leads Houston in the head-to-head matchup, with 8 wins over 2 losses.
In the regular season, the Astros have a 46-29 record as visitors, while the Mariners have a 41-33 record at home.
The first game of the series will be played this Monday
As the final week of the regular season begins, the series between the Astros and the Mariners defines a lot for the American League Playoffs.
The visitors got into trouble in the last week, losing accessible games to the Kansas City Royals, and now they are playing for the last wild card spot.
Behind them comes Seattle, who must win the series at home to be able to aspire to qualify for the postseason.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Seattle Mariners' home park, T-Mobile Park, located in the city of Seattle, in the state of Washington, in the United States. This stadium, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 47,943 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023 match: Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.