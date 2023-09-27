Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Astros vs Mariners live, as well as the latest information from T-Mobile Park. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch the Astros vs Mariners game live?
You can watch the Astros vs Mariners game live on MLB Network, ROOTNW and ATT SportsNet-SW.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB TV.
Starting Pitcher- Mariners
George Kirby- RHP
Right-handed pitcher George Kirby opens the game for the Mariners, on the season he has a 11-10 record with a 3.58 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 29 games played.
Last start: Wednesday, September 20, against Oakland, he pitched 7 innings, allowed 8 hits, 3 runs, 0 walks and 3 strikeouts.
Starting Pitcher- Astros
Cristian Javier- RHP
Right-handed pitcher Cristian Javier opens the game for the Astros. He is 9-4 on the season with a 4.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 29 games pitched.
Last start: Wednesday, September 20, against Baltimore, he pitched 5 innings, allowed 3 hits, 1 earned runs, 2 walks and 11 strikeouts.
The Mariners' season
The Mariners are playing for their lives in the fight for one of the American League wild cards. September has not been the best month for Scott Servais' team, with a record of 8-15 for the month.
Currently, the Mariners are third in their division with an 84-72 record and a .539 winning percentage, trailing Houston by 1.5 game in the battle for the third wild card spot.
The Astros' season
Houston is in trouble, the team captained by Dusty Baker has been in trouble in the month of September. The reigning World Series champions have a negative 9-13 record in the closing month of the campaign.
Currently, the Astros are second in the American League West division with an 86-71 record and a .548 winning percentage, 2.5 games behind division-leading Texas and 1.5 game behind Seattle.
Head-to-Head: Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners
These two teams meet for the twelfth time this season, Seattle leads Houston in the head-to-head matchup, with 8 wins over 3 losses.
In the regular season, the Astros have a 47-29 record as visitors, while the Mariners have a 41-34 record at home.
The second game of the series will be played this Tuesday
Everything is defined in this series, head to head duel between Houston and Seattle, whoever wins the series will probably be in the October party.
For the moment, the advantage goes to Houston, but the outcome of this second game depends on the aspirations of both teams.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Seattle Mariners' home park, T-Mobile Park, located in the city of Seattle, in the state of Washington, in the United States. This stadium, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 47,943 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023 match: Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.