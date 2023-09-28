Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Astros vs Mariners live, as well as the latest information from T-Mobile Park.
How to watch the Astros vs Mariners game live?
You can watch the Astros vs Mariners game live on MLB Network, ROOTNW and ATT SportsNet-SW.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB TV.
Starting Pitcher- Mariners
Bryce Miller- LHP
Right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller opens the game for the Mariners, on the season he has an 8-6 record with a 4.17 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 24 games played.
Last start: Friday, September 22, against Texas, he pitched 4.1 innings, allowed 6 hits, 6 runs, 1 walks and 2 strikeouts.
Starting Pitcher- Astros
Framber Valdez- LHP
Left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez opens the game for the Astros, on the season he has a 12-11 record with a 3.39 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 30 games played.
Last start: Friday, September 22, against Kansas City, he pitched 5.1 innings, allowed 4 hits, 6 runs, 3 walks and 10 strikeouts.
Mariners' season
The Mariners are still alive in the fight for one of the American League wild cards, the month of September has not been the best for Scott Servais' team, they have a record of 8-15 in this month.
Currently, the Mariners are third in their division with an 84-72 record and a .539 winning percentage, trailing Houston by 1.5 games in the battle for the third wild card spot.
The Astros' season
Houston does not have it easy, practically resigned to lose the division, the team captained by Dusty Baker maintains the illusion, despite their problems in the month of September. The reigning World Series champions have a negative record of 9-13 in the closing month of the campaign.
Currently, the Astros are second in the American League West division with a record of 86-71 and a winning percentage of .548, 2.5 games behind Texas, who leads the division, and 1.5 games behind Seattle.
Head-to-Head: Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners
These two teams meet for the thirteenth time this season, Seattle leads Houston in the head-to-head duel, with 8 wins out of 3 losses.
In the regular season, the Astros have a 47-29 road record, while the Mariners have a 41-34 record at home.
The third game of the series will be played this Wednesday
Everything is defined in this series, head to head duel between Houston and Seattle, whoever wins the series will probably be in the October party.
For the moment, the advantage goes to Houston, but the outcome of this second game depends on the aspirations of both teams.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Seattle Mariners' home park, T-Mobile Park, located in the city of Seattle, in the state of Washington, in the United States. This stadium, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 47,943 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023 match: Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.