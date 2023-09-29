Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match
Photo: USA Today Sports

Stay tuned for the Dodgers vs Rockies live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Dodgers vs Rockies live, as well as the latest information coming out of Coors Field. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Dodgers vs Rockies live?

You can watch the Dodgers vs Rockies game live on MLB TV.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow it on MLB.com. 
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Starting Pitcher- Rockies

Chris Flexen- RHP 
Right-handed pitcher Chris Flexen opens the game for the Rockies, on the season he has a 1-8 record with a 7.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 28 games played.
Last start: Saturday, September 23, against Chicago, he pitched 5 innings, allowed 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks and 1 strikeout.
Starting Pitcher- Dodgers

Ryan Yarbrough- LHP 
Left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough opens the game for the Dodgers, on the season he has a record of 8-6, with a 3.78 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 24 games played.
Last start: Friday, September 22, against San Francisco, he pitched 3.2 innings, allowed 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 walks and 5 strikeouts.
The Rockies' season

After a disastrous season, the Rockies are looking to close out the season in the best way possible, and what better way than not losing the series to the West division champions. 
Currently, the Rockies are last in their division with a 57-100 record and a .363 winning percentage, having the third worst record in the majors.
The Dodgers' season

The Los Angeles Dodgers, captained by Dave Roberts, have the difficult mission of winning the eighth World Series crown for the Los Angeles team. 
And this year, they are the overwhelming favorites behind the Atlanta Braves, with the third best record in the majors.  
 
Currently, the Dodgers have a 97-60 record and a winning percentage of .618, the second best record in the National League and the third best in the Majors.
Head to Head: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

These two teams meet for the 30th time this season, Los Angeles leads Colorado in the head-to-head matchup, with 9 wins over 2 losses. 
In the regular season, the Dodgers have a 44-32 record as visitors, while the Rockies have a 35-41 record at home.
Game 3 of the series will be played this Thursday

The series between the Dodgers and the Rockies does not define much, but it is time to take stock and finish in the best way possible. 
The visitors were crowned champions of the National League West division a few days ago, while the locals have had another season to forget, with a hundred defeats and occupying the last place in their division, more than 40 games behind first place.
The game will be played at Coors Field

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies game will be played at Coors Field, located in the city of Denver, in the state of Colorado, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1995, has a capacity for 50,398 spectators.
Photo: MLB.com
