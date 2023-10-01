Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:20 AM9 minutes ago

Live the MLB Playoffs with VAVEL

Baseball autumn begins, live all the action with the best sports information in VAVEL.
1:15 AM14 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Dodgers vs Giants live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Dodgers vs Giants live, as well as the latest information from Oracle Park. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:10 AM19 minutes ago

How to watch Dodgers vs Giants live?

You can watch the Dodgers vs Giants game live on MLB TV.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow MLB.com. 
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
1:05 AM24 minutes ago

Starting Pitcher- Giants

Tristan Beck- RHP 
Right-handed pitcher Tristan Beck opens the game for the Giants, on the season he has a 3-3 record with a 4.05 ERA and 65 strikeouts and 32 games played.
Last start: Sunday, September 24, against Dodgers, he pitched 4.1 innings, allowed 4 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks and 3 strikeouts.
1:00 AM29 minutes ago

Starting Pitcher- Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw- LHP 
Left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw opens the game for the Dodgers, on the season he has a 13-4 record with a 2.42 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 23 games played.
Last start: Saturday, September 23, against San Francisco, he pitched 5 innings, allowed 2 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks and 5 strikeouts.
12:55 AM34 minutes ago

The quartet of the 100 RBI

The Dodgers in only 4 players of their offense, complete more than 400 runs batted in. Freeman, Muncy, JD Martinez and Mookie Betts all have more than a hundred RBIs, while the last three are in the top 10 of the National League's top hitters. 
12:50 AM39 minutes ago

Head to head: Dodgers vs Giants

This will be the twelfth meeting between the two teams this season, so far, the record is in favor of Los Angeles by 6 wins over 5 for San Francisco. 

One more win for Los Angeles would secure the series against the Giants.

12:45 AM44 minutes ago

The Giants' season

The Giants are fourth in their division in the National League, the Bay Area team already has its thoughts on next season, a completely revamped team is expected in 2024.  
Currently, the Giants have a 78-81 record and a .491 winning percentage, and are more than 20 games behind the division champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
12:40 AMan hour ago

The Dodgers' season

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the National League West division champions, Dave Roberts' team holds second place in the National League, which prevents them from facing a wild card qualifier and waiting in the second round of the playoffs.  
Currently, the Dodgers are the division champions with a 99-61 record and a .620 winning percentage, third best in the majors and in the National League, second only to the Atlanta Braves.
12:35 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at Oracle Park

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants game will be played at Oracle Park, located in the city of San Francisco, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2000, has a capacity for 42300 spectators.
Photo: MLB
Photo: MLB
12:30 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023 match: Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants Live Updates!

My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo