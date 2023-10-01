New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Yankees vs Royals live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the Yankees vs Royals starting lineups, as well as the latest information from Kauffmann Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the game.
How to watch New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals live on TV, your option is Bally Sports Kansas City and YES.
If you want to watch directly stream it: MLB TV.
Starting Pitcher- Royals
Zack Greinke- RHP
Right-handed pitcher Zack Greinke opens the game for the Royals, on the season he has a 1-14 record with a 5.18 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 29 games played.
Last start: Tuesday, September 26, against Detroit, he pitched 5 innings, allowed 1 hits, 0 runs, 1 walks and 5 strikeouts.
Starting Pitcher- Yankees
Michael King- RHP
Right-handed pitcher Michael King opens the game for the Yankees, on the season he has a 4-7 record with a 2.50 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 48 games played.
Last start: Tuesday, September 26 against Toronto, he pitched 6 innings, allowed 1 hit, 0 runs, 5 walks and 5 strikeouts.
The Royals' season
To give the Royals' season an easy label, the truth is that Kansas City gets the bad rap of being the second worst team in the major league season.
Currently, the Royals are last in the American League Central division with a 55-106 record and a .342 winning percentage.
The Yankees' season
The Yankees added one more failure, one more year for the Bronx Bombers without a World Series title.
Currently, the Yankees are fourth in the American League East division, with a record of 82-79, and a winning percentage of .509, trailing only the Boston Red Sox in their division.
Playoff qualifiers defined
In the National League, the Braves, Brewers and Dodgers advanced to the postseason as division champions, while the wild cards will go to the Phillies, Dbacks and Marlins.
The first is between the Brewers, Phillies, Marlins and Dbacks.
In the American League, the Orioles and Twins advanced to the postseason as division champions, while the Astros and Rangers define the West title this Sunday, the other wild cards will go to the Rays and Blue Jays.
The last day of the regular campaign arrives
2023 is closed for 18 MLB teams, among that roster are the Yankees and Royals who will not be at the fall party. The New York Yankees, with a great investment, will not be in the postseason for the first time since 2018, while, the Royals close a campaign to forget, with the second worst record of all the majors.
The game will be played at Kauffmann Stadium
The New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals game will be played at Kauffmann Stadium, located in the city of Kansas City, in the state of Missouri, in the United States. This stadium, inaugurated in 1973, has a capacity for 37903 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023 match: New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.