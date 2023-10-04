Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Playoffs Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Marlins vs Phillies live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Marlins vs Phillies live, as well as the latest information from Citizens Bank Park. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies live?
The Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies game will be televised on ESPN.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Starting Pitcher- Phillies
Zack Wheeler- RHP
Right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler opens the game for the Phillies, on the season he has a 13-6 record with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 32 games played.
Last start: Thursday, September 28, against Pittsburgh, he pitched 4 innings, allowed 4 hits, 1 earned runs, 1 walks and 5 strikeouts.
Starting Pitcher- Marlins
Jesus Luzardo- LHP
Left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo opens the game for the Marlins, on the season he has a 10-9 record with a 3.63 ERA and 208 strikeouts in 32 games played.
Last start: Thursday, September 28, against Mets, he pitched 7.1 innings, allowed 4 hits, 1 earned runs, 1 walks and 10 strikeouts.
How are the Phillies doing?
The two-time defending World Series champions return to the MLB Playoffs after last year's campaign, where they played in the Fall Classic against the Houston Astros.
With a roster that combines hitting and pitching, it will be no surprise if the Phillies are back in contention for the Fall Classic.
How are the Marlins doing?
The two-time World Series champions return to the MLB Playoffs after two seasons of absences and it will be the fourth time for the Miami ninth at the October party.
Miami is no stranger to qualifying via the Wild Card, as all of its qualifiers have been via the Wild Card, winning two titles in 1997 and 2003.
Head-to-head: Marlins vs Phillies
A wild card series between same division rivals, here we give you each team's regular season numbers.
|
Miami Marlins
|
Stats
|
7
|
Head-to-Head
|
6
|
84-77
|
Record
|
90-72
|
.259
|
Average
|
.256
|
166
|
Home runs
|
220
|
635
|
RBIs
|
771
|
4.22
|
ERA
|
4.02
|
1490
|
Strikeouts
|
1454
MLB Playoffs Begin
This Tuesday the MLB Playoffs begin, when the PLAY BALL voice sounds, in this opportunity we will share with you game 1 of the wild card series between the Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies.
The match will be played at Citizens Bank Park
The Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies game will be played at Citizens Bank Park, located in the city of Philadelphia, in the state of Pennsylvania, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2004, has a capacity for 42,901 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB Playoffs 2023 match: Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.