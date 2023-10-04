Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers match live?
What time is Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers match for MLB?
Argentina 8:04 pm: MLB.TV
Bolivia 7:04 pm: MLB.TV
Brazil 8:04 pm: MLB.TV
Chile 7:04 pm: MLB.TV
Colombia 6:04 pm: MLB.TV
Ecuador 6:04 pm: MLB.TV
USA 1:04 am ET: MLB.TV
Spain 10:05 am: MLB.TV
Mexico 6:04 pm: MLB.TV
Paraguay 8:04 pm: MLB.TV
Peru 7:04 pm: MLB.TV
Uruguay 8:04 pm: MLB.TV
Venezuela 7:04 pm: MLB.TV
Curiosities
Babe Ruth and home run records: Babe Ruth is one of MLB's most iconic players. In 1927, he set a record by hitting 60 home runs in a single season, a mark that stood for 34 years.
Longest game: The longest baseball game in Major League history took place on May 1, 1920, when the Boston Red Sox faced the Washington Senators. The game lasted 26 innings and was played for 8 hours and 6 minutes.
Cy Young and his pitching records: Cy Young is one of the most legendary pitchers in history. He holds the record for the most wins in the MLB, with 511. In addition, the award for Best Pitcher in each league bears his name: the Cy Young Award.
The first televised game: On August 26, 1939, the first baseball game was broadcast on television. It was an exhibition game between the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds.
Jackie Robinson and racial integration: Jackie Robinson broke the racial barrier in the major leagues when he debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. He was the first black MLB player in the modern era and is a symbol of the fight against racial discrimination in sport.
Fastest perfect game: San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Cain threw a perfect game on June 13, 2012 against the Houston Astros. It was the fastest perfect game in Major League Baseball history, lasting just 2 hours and 36 minutes.
The New York Yankees: The New York Yankees are one of the most successful teams in MLB. They have won 27 World Series, more than any other team in history.
Longest World Series: The 1912 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Giants lasted eight games due to a tie. It was the longest series in terms of games played in World Series history.
The record for games won in a season: The Chicago Cubs set a record in 1906 by winning 116 games in a single regular season. This record still stands.
National League (NL)
- Atlanta Braves
- New York Mets
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Miami Marlins
- Washington Nationals
2. Central Division (NL Central): Includes teams from the central United States.
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Chicago Cubs
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Cincinnati Reds
- Pittsburgh Pirates
3. Western Division (NL West): Contains teams from the west coast and other western regions of the United States.
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- San Francisco Giants
- San Diego Padres
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Colorado Rockies.
American League (AL)
1. Eastern Division (AL East): Comprises teams located mainly in the northeastern region of the United States.
- New York Yankees
- Boston Red Sox
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Baltimore Orioles
2. Central Division (AL Central): Includes teams from the central United States.
- Chicago White Sox
- Cleveland Guardians (formerly Cleveland Indians)
- Detroit Tigers
- Kansas City Royals
- Minnesota Twins
3. Western Division (AL West): Contains teams from the west coast and other western regions of the United States.
- Houston Astros
- Oakland Athletics
- Seattle Mariners
- Los Angeles Angels
- Texas Rangers
Divisions
Regulations
1. Rules of the Game: The official rules of baseball, which include the rules for hitters, pitchers, runs, defense, among others, are defined by the MLB rulebook. This includes aspects such as the number of hits, pitches, bases, among others.
2. Regular Season: The regulations establish the length of the regular season, the number of games, how the teams are divided into divisions and how the playoffs are structured.
3. Playoffs: Defines how teams qualify for the playoffs, the playoff series and the specific rules for the division series, championship series and World Series.
4. Player Signing: Rules for the amateur draft, player contracts, minimum and maximum salaries, free agency rules, among others.
MLB
At the end of the regular season, teams compete for places in the playoffs, which include the Division Series, the Championship Series and the World Series. The World Series is the final series, where the champions of the American League and the National League face off to determine the MLB champion.
The MLB is known for its rich history, with baseball legends such as Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Jackie Robinson. In addition, the league has iconic stadiums such as Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park.
Baseball is a popular sport in the United States, with a strong fan culture and tradition, and the MLB is one of the country's major sports leagues.
