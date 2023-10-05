Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLB Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies live?
The Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies game will be televised on ESPN.
If you want to watch directly on streaming: MLB TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Starting Pitcher- Phillies
Aaron Nola- RHP
Right-handed pitcher Aaron Nola opens the game for the Phillies, on the season he has a 12-9 record with a 4.46 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 games played.
Last start: Tuesday, September 26, against Pittsburgh, he pitched 6.2 innings, allowed 4 hits, 1 earned runs, 0 walks and 8 strikeouts.
Starting Pitcher- Marlins
Braxton Garrett- LHP
Left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett opens the game for the Marlins, on the season he has a 9-7 record with a 3.66 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 31 games played.
Last start: Wednesday, September 27, against Mets, he pitched 4 innings, allowed 3 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.
How are the Phillies doing?
Rob Thomson's team was able to keep Miami's bats in check in the first game and when they had opportunities to score, they were virtually flawless.
Thomson has two chances to qualify, but will try to close out the series in game 2, with home field advantage.
How are the Marlins doing?
Schumaker's team is on the ropes, everything against them, not only the result, but the pressure of not playing at home, injuries diminished the ability of the pitching, now the batting did not respond in the first game.
In game 2, the Marlins have no margin for error, and the victory is necessary to continue in the race.
Wildcard series continues
Minnesota overtook Toronto, with a 3-1 victory.
Meanwhile, Texas surprised Tampa, 4-0.
On the other hand, Arizona defeated Milwaukee 6-3.
Summary of game 1
Zack Wheeler pitched 6.2 innings, allowing just one run and led the Phillies, to take the lead in the best-of-three game series against the Marlins. With the bat, Stott scores a run and drove in another to take a key lead in the game.
With a win, the Phillies would advance to the National League divisional series, where the Atlanta Braves await.
The match will be played at Citizens Bank Park
The Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies game will be played at Citizens Bank Park, located in the city of Philadelphia, in the state of Pennsylvania, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2004, has a capacity for 42,901 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the MLB 2023 match: Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.