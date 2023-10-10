2023 National League Division Series Game 1: Harper, Phillies bullpen shut out Braves

Bryce Harper hit his 12th career postseason home run and Ranger Suarez combined with five relievers on a five-hitter as the Philadelphia Phillies shut out the Atlanta Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of the 2023 National League Division Series at Truist Park.

In a rematch of last year's NLDS, won by Philadelphia in four games, the Phillies again took the series opener, just as they did in 2022 and are now 8-3 lifetime against Atlanta in the playoffs.

"This team, to a man, has innate toughness to them", said Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson. "They're really resilient, and they just keep fighting. So it's a great combination of talent and makeup that we have on this club."

Harper reached base in all four plate appearances and extended the Philadelphia lead with a line drive into the right-field seats off of Spencer Strider in the top of the sixth inning.

"This is his time of year", Thomson said. "This is where he kind of shines."

Atlanta tied the major league record with 307 home runs but became the first team to lead the majors in runs scored and get shut out in their playoff opener since the 2001 Seattle Mariners.

"I think it was more their pitching than our hitting", said Braves manager Brian Snitker.

Bryson Stott, hero of last year's series against Atlanta, got the scoring started, driving in Harper with a single with the run being unearned after a wild pickoff throw by Strider.

Harper then made it 2-0 with a solo shot off Strider, who has an 8-0 lifetime record against the Phillies but 0-2 in the postseason.

"Strider, man, he's one of the best in the game", Harper said. "You know he's going to come at you and throw his best at you. So just trying to get a pitch over and was able to get the slider up and do some damage."

Strider pitched seven innings allowing one earned run (two overall) and five hits with eight strikeouts.

Philadelphia's final run was shrouded in controversy. With the bases loaded, J.T. Realmuto fouled off a pitch, his bat making contact with fellow catcher Sean Murphy's glove for catcher interference to force in a run.

The play was reviewed and the call upheld with the game delayed after fans threw trash on the field.

Murphy and Strider had no objection to the call and Snitker tore into the unruly fans who littered the outfield.

"There's no excuse for that", he said. "It's scary because those water bottles, when they come, they're like grenades. It could really seriously injure one of our players."

Suarez allowed just a single hit but with an off day in between Games 1 and 2, Thomson pulled his starter and went to the bullpen at the first sign of difficulty.

Suarez walked off the mound in disgust but was calmer when Thomson informed the lefthander of his strategy.

"He's a competitor, and he wants to stay in, and he knew how well he was pitching", Thomson said. "I get it. I'm OK with him being disappointed."

Jeff Hoffman relieved Suarez and got out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out Michael Harris II to end the bottom of the fourth to pick up the win.

Seranthony Dominguez struck out the side, including MVP candidate Ronald Acuna Jr. with runners on first and third, in the fifth.

Jose Alvarado, rookie Orion Kekering, Matt Strahm and closer Craig Kimbrel shut the Atlanta offense down the rest of the way as Kimbrel earned the save.

Wheeler, Fried square off in Game 2

Philadelphia will turn to ace Zack Wheeler who went 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA during the regular season and pitched 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball against Miami in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series.

A native of Smyrna, Wheeler is looking forward to pitching in the stadium not too far from his hometown.

"It's definitely going to be fun to pitch here in front of friends and family and hopefully we get a win", he said.

Max Fried gets the ball for Atlanta and although he was terrific when he pitched, going 8-1 with a 2.55 ERA, the lefty was injured for much of the season, including a recurring blister late in the season.

"Just something you gotta monitor and just kind of pitch through", he said.